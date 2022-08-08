 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason college football coaches poll released

It’s littered with teams Louisville will face in the months ahead.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Clemson at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a little under three weeks to go until college football’s “Week Zero,” the preseason Coaches Poll top 25 has been released.

Louisville, as you might have guessed, does not grace the rankings, but the Cardinals did receive a single vote. Perhaps more notable, five of U of L’s 12 scheduled opponents for the upcoming season appear in the top 25.

Here’s the poll:

  1. Alabama (54)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Georgia (6)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pitt
  17. Miami
  18. Texas (1)
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

