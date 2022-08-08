Preseason college football coaches poll released

With a little under three weeks to go until college football’s “Week Zero,” the preseason Coaches Poll top 25 has been released.

Louisville, as you might have guessed, does not grace the rankings, but the Cardinals did receive a single vote. Perhaps more notable, five of U of L’s 12 scheduled opponents for the upcoming season appear in the top 25.

Here’s the poll:

Alabama (54) Ohio State (5) Georgia (6) Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon North Carolina State Michigan State USC Pitt Miami Texas (1) Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.