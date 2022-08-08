The Cardinal Countdown: 26 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: If you aren’t familiar with Griffin yet, you will be soon. The Temple transfer committed to the Cards back in December and immediately started getting some big eyes from the staff with his ability to go and make plays and his aggressiveness in the secondary. The transfer came in ready to learn and evidently ready to put in work in the weight room as well, adding close to 15 pounds from last year and getting absolutely YOLKED....

2022 Season Outlook: While it’s always a bit of a gamble to know how a transfer will come in and play, from what I’ve seen and heard Griffin will absolutely be a part of a deep secondary this season, specifically at the safety position. While Minkins is on the one line heading into camp, Griffin will push him to take that spot, and I’m really excited to see that battle back there. Even if Minkins (who I also think has great upside) wins out, they will be splitting time for sure. Griffin was the second leading tackler for the Owls last year and was known for making backs crack and heads bobble if you know what I’m saying. I like the aggressiveness, or as he phrased it a couple days ago “relentlessness”, but I’ll be eager to see if he can control the hit stick mentality and still make the simple plays when called on. The great news is that the Cards have a quick contributor in Griffin who still has three seasons of eligibility left. Probably a Top 5 pickup in my brain for the team last year including transfers and freshman. Key player at key spot.

Sweet Tweet:

Tip of the cap to Pops for sharing the photo. No joke, I would wipe the background, put something neutral behind him, and frame that thing poster-size in my house. Incredible shot from the staff, and great to see that MJ has bunnies like myself. Think out verticals are nearly identical….give or take 10” or so.