The Cardinal Countdown: 27 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Duncan was one of the more consistent players for the Cards last year at safety, playing in 12 games (missing bowl due to injury) and finishing with 76 tackles, 3.5 TFL, a sack, 4 PBUs, and a pick off a tipped pass against UVA (side note, I went back and watched UVA game this week…that was brutal. Off Duncan pick Cards were around 30, ran it three straight times settled for FG to make it 30-13 with under 2min in 3rd quarter. That was the opportunity to nail it shut. And then one slipped tackle late in 4th and Cards walk into endzone instead of getting three and keeping it at one score…”we we’re really close”). Duncan played well as a bit of an unknown from Georgia Southern, wondering if that skill would translate to the ACC and he could take on this spot fulltime. I think we got our answer.

2022 Season Outlook: While I think Duncan is the man at this position I would like to see Williams or Griffin or someone else really push at the safety spots. I think the talent at the QB position this year in the ACC means we are going to see the ball getting slung around quite a bit, and if we don’t have some solid coverage, especially over the top, things can go south quick. While you never want your safeties to be team leaders in tackles it is nice to know that Dunc is not letting guys slip through the last line of defense so to speak. With pass attempts likely to be up this year I’ll be looking for the secondary to really take another step. Position flexibility will help if someone is struggling but hopefully guys like K Dunc are playing at a high level from the jump. Big plays (sacks, turnovers, etc) will define whether we are looking a great season or an average one.

Sweet Tweet:

Life is a movie. For some of us it’s ‘Any Given Sunday’ for others it’s ‘The Waterboy’ Judgement free zone here.