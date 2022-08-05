The Cardinal Countdown: 29 Days Until Kickoff

29 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

The Cards ended 2021 with 29 total rushing touchdowns. That number was larger than anything we’ve seen around here (sans Lamar 2016/17) since before 2009. The weird thing is that Malik accounted for 20 of those tuddys last season, meaning running backs only put up 9 TDs total, and if you take away the graduates and the transfers this “loaded” running back room in 2022 only got on the board 6 times last year. While some of it is play calling, we need these backs to be a bigger threat in the redzone in 2022 to open up the playbook.