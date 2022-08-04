The NCAA/IARP: Your 2021-22 Card Chronicle LCPT champion

For the third time in six years, some form of the NCAA reigns supreme atop the mountain of uncoolness.

Roll the tape:

Incredible work by Rick Montgomery here.

The all-time list of the uncoolest of the uncool now looks like this:

2008 - Larry Taylor

2009 - Mitch Barnhart

2010 - Steve Kragthorpe

2011 - Brandon Bender

2012 - Doug Gottlieb

2013 - Digger Phelps

2014 - FedEx

2015 - The Game 3 Super Regional Replay Officials

2016 - Andre McGee

2017 - The NCAA Committee on Infractions

2018 - The NCAA Appeals Committee

2019 - Bobby Petrino

2020 - The Coronavirus

2021 - Dino Gaudio

2022- The NCAA/IARP

This sort of feels like 2009-10 Duke to me. Not even at their best, but still more than enough of a monster to bring home the bacon in convincing fashion. A true behemoth of uncool.

Thanks to everyone who voted and participated in this year’s tournament.