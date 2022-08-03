Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—”Greatest of all-time” gets tossed around awfully liberally these days, but there’s never been a play-by-play voice behind a mic better than Vin Scully. RIP.

—During U of L’s media day on Tuesday, Scott Satterfield and others talked about how the Cards plan to flip the script from last year and avoid the narrow losses and second half collapses that torpedoed their 2021 campaign.

—Satterfield knows that respect, in all forms, has to be earned on the field this fall.

It won’t be easy to pull off with a loaded schedule, but if it all comes together, the Cardinals could very well find themselves flirting with a 10-win season and making themselves a true force in the ACC. But only if every player buys in to what the staff is preaching. “In order to gain respect, you got to go out and prove it each and every day,” Satterfield said. “You just can’t talk about it, you have to go out there and actually do it. “We talk about earning everything. Our guys have to earn their scholarship, they have to earn their playing time, you have to earn to be a starter, and you have to earn your respect. When you start doing all these things, then your teammates are gonna respect you and your coaching staff is gonna respect you. Then you go out you can perform on a Saturday afternoon or Friday night, then your opponent’s gonna have to respect you.”

—The ESPN college football staff rewrites the college football calendar from scratch.

—Four-star wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer won’t be with Louisville for the start of fall camp, and his status for the 2022 season certainly still seems to be up in the air.

Fall camp has returned

—Louisville Athletics has announced the launch of the Junior Louie’s Kids Club. Through this membership, children aged 0-12 will receive exclusive products and gear to get them ready for game day. Membership costs only $30 if you’d like to pick up the membership bag in person, or $35 if shipping the membership bag is preferred. More information can be found here.

—The Louisville Bats are auctioning off a Jack Harlow autographed Bats jersey, with all the proceeds going to support the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. You can bid here.

—Rick Pitino says the Tim Sullivan story in the Courier Journal from earlier this week was bogus and that nothing has changed regarding his status with the NCAA.

Statement from Steven F. Stapleton, Counsel for Coach Richard A. Pitino



NOA link referenced in statement: https://t.co/bFUPea2XnI pic.twitter.com/cqGAYisWGQ — Iona Men’s Basketball (@IonaGaelsMBB) August 2, 2022

—Kianna Smith has signed a contract that will keep her on the Los Angeles Sparks for the remainder of this season.

—Changes are happening all over the college sports landscape, and that’s probably not going to stop any time soon. Just don’t mess with the NCAA tournament.

How are negotiations going between Ravens & Lamar Jackson?



“Neither side is trying to leak information to create leverage publicly to get the other side to do anything. They’re keeping things very tight, very respectful, and sometimes that’s the best way business can get done.” pic.twitter.com/9WgTexk85N — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 3, 2022

—Louisville Report looks at the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s U of L football media day festivities.

—A vote today on potentially changing the NCAA’s rules for teams transitioning to Division-I will determine whether or not Bellarmine will be eligible for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

—Caleb Chandler hype season continues.

MONSTERS IN THE MIDDLE. Here are the best of the best when it comes to OGs in the #ACC‼️ pic.twitter.com/6SYfGqEYlU — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) August 3, 2022

—As fall camp begins, CardinalSports.com highlights two position battles in particular to keep an eye on.

—ESPN’s latest college football recruiting notebook (insider) focuses heavily on Louisville’s big summer.

Moore committed to Louisville on May 31 and is part of coach Scott Satterfield’s impressive haul thus far. A year after ranking 60th in the class rankings with just one ESPN 300 recruit, Louisville is currently 17th in the class rankings with six ESPN 300 prospects — and counting. “You just got to wait and see,” he said with a laugh. “You just got to wait and see. We’re for sure adding some more pieces. So stay tuned.” Louisville isn’t the only team that has made big moves this cycle. Below, we explore the rise of both Arkansas and Alabama, detail where the top-ranked tight end is visiting and break down where other ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300 recruits are visiting. Inside the Cardinals’ class The Cardinals’ class is headlined by running back Rueben Owens II (No. 35) and Moore, but Moore will have some familiar faces with him when he goes East. After a sophomore year at Desert Pines High School (Nevada), he spent his junior year at Los Alamitos High School (California). He will spend his senior year at St. John Bosco High School (California), where he will join three other Louisville commits: quarterback Pierce Clarkson (No.. 139), cornerback Aaron Williams (No. 145) and wide receiver Jahlil McClain (four stars). “Chemistry is really the biggest thing,” Moore said. “Pierce knows where I’m going to be before the play even starts. Say we have the defense in man coverage and there’s no safety over top and I have a streak or a post. Pierce knows that I’m going to win that. “I’ve been building with Pierce over the years and you know, going to Louisville, it’s only going to get better.” Three of their John Bosco teammates from the 2024 class visited Louisville last weekend: safety Peyton Woodyard (No. 48), cornerback Marcelles Williams (No. 56) and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 143).

—Kyle Kuric is the EuroLeague’s Klay Thompson (video).

—Scott Satterfield says this year’s team won’t make the same mistakes last year’s squad did.

Mark Stoops

—You can check out highlights from Sydney Curry’s basketball camp here.

NEW: I wrote about the world of paid podcast appearances, or what some consider podcast payola. Guests are paying hosts up to $50K for an interview, and the disclosures around that exchange aren’t always clear or even existent https://t.co/HrNbkYC5YH — Ashley Carman (@ashleyrcarman) August 3, 2022

—ESPN looks at the 11 biggest power brokers, influencers, innovators and advocates in college football.

—Clemson safety Lannden Zanders has announced that he’s stepping away from football.

—Remarkable footage from Eastern Ky. here.

This is incredible! We’re getting a first-person view of several hoist rescues performed by members of the @kentuckyguard in the aftermath of the Eastern Kentucky floods. The KY, TN, and WV National Guard choppers saved a combined 664 people like this. So thankful! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/120DNPk8qZ — Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyNews) August 2, 2022

—There will be a flood relief concert to benefit Appalshop on Friday, Aug. 12 with performances from Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning & Lacey Guthrie, Randy Wilson, Heather Summers, and Affrilachian Poets: Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden, and Makalani Brandele. Tickets are available here. 100% of proceeds will go toward Appalshop’s recovery efforts after the recent devastating floods.

—The fall schedule for the U of L women’s tennis team is out.

Tiyon Evans

Photographer: "Everyone put your hands behind your back."



Tiyon Evans: "Make me!" pic.twitter.com/JOIFmnu2LG — JAC 〽️ (@WolverineCard) August 2, 2022

—Brendan McKay made his first Class-A rehab start of the season last night. He struck out one and gave up one earned run over an inning and two-thirds.

Mike James back.

—Katie Lund’s record-setting performance helped Racing Louisville come away with a 1-1 draw Tuesday evening.

—The CJ has 60+ things to do in Louisville this week.

