Louisville basketball holding telethon to benefit flood victims

From U of L:

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will participate in a Red Cross telethon to collect funds for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

The team will answer telephones for calls to the telethon, which will be televised live on WLKY-TV, a CBS-affiliate in Louisville (channel 32), from 5-6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Those making a donation during the telethon will be signed up for a drawing for a special UofL Basketball package. UofL Athletics will make a donation during the event.

Interested individuals who cannot donate during the telethon may make a donation online at this link:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/universityoflouisville-pub.html/