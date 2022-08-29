Monday Morning Headset: The Guillotine Awaits

Three P5 programs had loooooooong flights home from their distant Week 0 encounters.

One was the Program of the Future (Ref: Coach Clark Lea) Vanderbilt, which contrary to the thinking of the Nation’s Premier Preditctioneer, did not let frolicking along Waikiki Beach get in the way of game performance.

Vandy 63, Hawai’i 10.

Since the somewhat iconic Aloha Stadium has been condemned, the game was played at the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex “Stadium.” Capacity 9,000.

Maybe Rainbow Warriors coach Timmy Chang could harvest some pigskinners to matriculate from nearby vaunted St. Louis HS. Can any of those Little Leaguers who dominated the LLWS, outscoring foes 60-5 in 6 games play QB?

The other schools taking a red eye were Pat Fitzgerald’s ever feisty Northwestern Wildcats, and . . .

. . . the Program of the Distant Past, Nebraska. Where are you Bob Devaney when the Cornhusker State really needs you? Really really really needs you.

Nebraska 28, Northwestern 31.

Yet again, and it’s almost inexplicable, former favorite son Scott Frost’s charges were Hüsker Dön’t. Seven single digit Ls in a row. So many more during what what was supposed to be his triumphant return to Lincoln.

Can Bob Mould play QB?

Live by the onside kick, die by the onside kick.

So, as Bookstore Billy inquired rhetorically, how much fun do you think that flight home from Dublin was ?

There are two rumors afloat, neither of which I have been able to confirm. One, that Frost advised after his postgame presser, he was going to quaff a few more of those free stouts, told his staff and team “to go on without me,” and he’d catch the next flight home. Is Urban Meyer his whisper counsel?

The other that Frost directed the pilots to fly to Shanghai and drop him off there.

Kegs of Guinness® Extra Stout were spotted being loaded on Air Wildcat.

While the lei-adorned Commodores were seen boarding their flight with coconut-infused concoctions that had them grinning.

When discussing Saturday’s outcomes with Smart Guy, he invoked a term oft read here in reference to said Scott Frost.

“Dead Man Walking.”

I mean it was only Week 0, yet after the game he had to answer if he was going to resign?

Which is to say he has a head start on Auburn’s Bryan Harsin to the front of the line at the Unemployment Office.

* * * * *

Did you ever have to make up your mind?/ Pick up on one and leave the other one behind/ It’s not often easy, and not often kind/ Did you ever have to make up your mind?

Not especially known for his musical tastes, Wolverine mentor Jim Harbaugh was heard humming the John Sebastian-penned ditty over the weekend.

In a strange, seriously indecisive turn, he named his starting QB. Plural.

One for he opener against Colorado State. Cade McNamara.

Another for Michigan’s second of four opening “battles” in the Big House. J.J. McCarthy.

Not much tension or pressure in that QB Room. Ya think?

Did you ever have to finally decide?/ Say yes to one and let the other one ride/ There’s so many changes, and tears you must hide/ Did you ever have to finally decide?

* * * * *

C-J’s Alexis Cubit has penned a really excellent piece on M Cunningham, how he evolved, and why he’s the clear leader of the Louisville Cardinals.

* * * * *

The UConn Huskies actually showed some improvement and grit under new coach Jim Mora.

They fell at Utah State, 20-31, but showed fight to the end.

They could be a factor when league play starts. Oops, my bad, the university remains adrift pigskinwise, one of 7 FBS independents. Six of which are not Notre Dame.

* * * * *

Things get contentious, starting Thursday in one of spiciest Week 1s ever.

First taste of 12 course feast is being plated.

— c d kaplan