Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—SPREAD CHECK (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Louisville by 4.

—Brock Domann has officially been tabbed as Louisville’s No. 2 QB.

—Pete Thomas and Caleb Chandler talked with the media following Thursday’s practice. You can catch the video here.

—The U of L men’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 season in style Thursday night with a 3-1 win over preseason No. 10 Saint Louis.

You can catch highlights from the match below:

—The nightcap was less fun for the home team, as the Louisville women’s squad fell to Xavier by a final score of 2-1.

—With his final season of high school football kicking off in a few hours, Pierce Clarkson is ready to leave a legacy before he moves on to Louisville.

After falling short of the CIF Southern Section Championship game last season for the first time in seven years, the No. 1 ranked St. John Bosco Braves enter the 2022 season with something to prove, and quarterback Pierce Clarkson is carrying that responsibility directly on his back. The Louisville-bound quarterback has football in his DNA — his father Steve Clarkson, one of the most well-known quarterback coaches in the country. However, Pierce is intent on making his own name and leaving his own legacy. “I believe in myself,” he said. “I’m very confident in my abilities… it’s really about proving myself right and these guys right because we all believe we can do it this year and so now we just got to go show everybody else.” “Being able to commit to the University of Louisville and build a class and do something special here my senior year,” Pierce continued. “I definitely think I have the chance to make my own name.”

—You’ll be able to watch tonight’s national showdown between St. John Bosco and Allen by going here.

—Louisville football’s recruiting class of 2023 is No. 15 in the latest class rankings from On3.

—Next step is letting this man punt like an Aussie.

Get comfy and put on your tracky dacks.



Punter @markvassett is gonna quiz us on some Aussie slang#GoCards pic.twitter.com/dZihQMD3Hv — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) August 25, 2022

—U of L men’s golf has named Ryan Hand as assistant coach.

—Sports Illustrated has named Caleb Chandler as a Second Team Preseason All-American.

—Popular local establishment Barry’s Cheesesteaks is moving and rebranding.

—Louisville has three players on The Athletic’s list of the most impactful transfers in college football for 2022.

38. WR Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas → Louisville The Cardinals added one of the best receivers in the FCS to their offense this offseason, and by all accounts he’s off to an outstanding start. Hudson caught 167 passes for 3,062 yards and 27 touchdowns at Central Arkansas, becoming the Bears’ all-time leading receiver and leaving as the ASUN Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound senior has tremendous hands and balance but has really surprised Louisville coaches with how he runs and picks up yards after the catch. The competition will be tougher, but Hudson looks capable of another 1,000-yard season with the Cardinals. ... 47. RB Tiyon Evans, Tennessee → Louisville The former top-ranked junior college running back recruit put up 599 yards and seven touchdowns while dealing with injuries in his lone year at Tennessee. Evans had a really good fall camp with the Cardinals, impressing his coaches with his combination of power and speed at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds and repeatedly delivering explosive plays. They’re expecting a big year from the junior. ... 56. DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State → Louisville

—Brendan McKay suffered yet another setback on Thursday as he left his debut appearance for Triple-A Durham after throwing just one warm-up pitch.

—Josh Heird has announced his executive leadership team for the 2022-23 athletics season.

—In his final collegiate season, Malik Cunningham is ready to be the leader Louisville needs in order to take the next step forward as a program.

—The Louisville Bats topped Toledo, 5-4, Thursday night.

—This sea lion is an idiot.

BREAKING: Diego, a California Sea Lion at Georgia Aquarium predicts Georgia Tech upsets #Clemson this year at the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.



You may now return to your normal lives. pic.twitter.com/s80ffnkeLK — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) August 25, 2022

—Jason Frakes and company make their picks for the area’s biggest week two high school football teams.

—The LEO gives us five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—Inside the Loud House projects Syracuse’s starters for next Saturday’s game against the Cards.