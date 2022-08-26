Tip-time, TV set for Louisville-Kentucky basketball game

Louisville and Kentucky will square off in men’s basketball at noon on New Year’s Eve. CBS will have the game coverage.

The good news is that the game is being played on a Saturday, on a national network, and that there won’t be any conflict with the College Football Playoff. The bad news is that the game will be tipping off at the exact same time as the Sugar Bowl will be kicking off on ESPN.

I say this every year and I’ll say it again, the only way to avoid the scheduling issues that lead to this game being more or less buried nationally is to move it to the beginning of the season or to the middle of conference play. But it doesn’t seem like either side is willing to do that, so here we are and here we’ll stay.

At this point I can’t even remember the last time Kentucky beat Louisville in men’s basketball, I just remember that it was pre-pandemic. Let’s keep it that way in four months.