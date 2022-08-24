Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Four of CBS’ seven college football writers pick Louisville to finish third in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson and NC State.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up his full 2022 U of L football season preview here.

—Bookies.com ranks the best football game day experiences in the ACC and Louisville checks in at No. 4, trailing only Clemson, Florida State and NC State.

4. Louisville Cardinal Stadium tops our location category in conference, with major roadways everywhere heading into downtown Louisville. It’s a quick trip from several major locations like Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Nashville, and you get the benefits of a downtown atmosphere that’s far more manageable than most big cities. The students are sports-crazed and the football team has had plenty of success in recent years and there’s a lot going on around the stadium. It’s still a fine family atmosphere, but the location and vibes are immaculate with the Cardinals the biggest show in town every Saturday.

—Louisville is the preseason favorite to repeat as ACC volleyball champions. Four Cardinals appear on the preseason All-ACC team.

—Louisville is +30,000 to win the College Football Playoff at SportsBetting.ag.

—Gary Gaines, the Odessa Permian High School football coach whose life was chronicled in the book and film versions of “Friday Night Lights,” died Monday at the age of 73.

Sports betting is legal in 36 states plus DC

—The U of L field hockey team will start the 2022 season ranked No. 9 in the country.

—Twenty years after leading Valley Sports to the Little League World Series title, former PRP and Tennessee standout Zach Osborne reflects and updates us on what he’s up to.

—Beginning next Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Scott Satterfield radio show will air live from Rooster’s (3601 Springhurst Blvd) and will be broadcast from 7-8 p.m. on WLCL (93.9 FM) or WGTK (970 AM), the new home for Cardinal Athletics.

until #ACCFootball is back!



Try to keep your jaw from hitting the floor when Malik Cunningham has the rock in his hands

—Louisville tight end commit Jamari Johnson has received a scholarship offer from Alabama.

—On3 says Louisville commit Rueben Owens’ best NFL player comparison is former Clemson star Travis Etienne. I’d take that.

—This might be the best thing Temple football has ever accomplished.

We saw some talent out there, but luckily no need to find a kicker out on campus.

—Malik Cunningham, Trevor Reid, Caleb Chandler, Jermayne Lole, Yasir Abdullah, Kei’Trel Clark and Kenderick Duncan have all made the Senior Bowl watch list.

—Bellarmine product Brandon Pfaadt has gone from Division II reliever to the best pitching prospect in the Diamondbacks organization in less than four years.

—ESPN puts all 131 FBS teams into tiers based on quotes from “The Simpsons.”

Tier 9: Plucky upstarts “I can’t promise I’ll try, but I’ll try to try.” Five teams: Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, UCLA Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is as electric as any player in the country. UNC’s Josh Downs caught 101 balls last year. By leaving Nebraska, Adrian Martinez broke the curse put on him by the ghost of Bo Pelini, and he can finally blossom into a terrific player for Kansas State. Across the board, this tier is rollickingly fun. And yet, you can also count on them to completely collapse a few times a year. Don’t ask too much, and you won’t be disappointed.

—St. John Bosco, AKA Louisville Junior, begins its quest for a national championship Friday night against Texas powerhouse Allen. Here’s how you can watch the game.

—Shoutout to PRP quarterback Kayden Anderson.

—Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. has been named as the starting signal caller at Washington.

—The Louisville women’s soccer team faces its first big test of the young season when it hosts Xavier Thursday night at 7:30. Here’s a preview.

—Louisville is No. 39 in the final preseason S&P projections from ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

—Marshon Ford is the co-third-best tight end returning to college football this season, according to PFF.

The top returning TEs

—Pat Forde counts down the 25 most intriguing quarterbacks for the 2022 season. Malik Cunningham just misses the cut.

—Kaleb Glenn is No. 69 in the updated class of 2023 hoops rankings from 247 Sports.

—Cardinal commits Rueben Owens and Jamari Johnson are among the 50 high school football players on Andrew Ivins’ “freak list” for 247 Sports.

—The St. X product is slinging it.

Desmond Ridder oh buddy! absolutely precise last night

—The women’s basketball national championship game is moving to ABC this season. The two national semifinal games will still be played on ESPN.

—All 15 beagle puppies that were rescued by the Kentucky Humane Society from a puppy mill in Virginia have been adopted.

—With fall camp in the books, Louisville Report takes a shot at projecting to Cardinal two-deep.

—Congrats to Zach Greenwell both for making The Athletic’s 40 Under 40 list and for apparently being tabbed as the “new Kenny Klein.”

Zach Greenwell, Western Kentucky senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy and men’s basketball | Age: 33 After more than six years at WKU, Greenwell will soon take over as the associate AD of strategic communications at Louisville. In addition to overseeing the athletic department’s media relations and digital communications teams, he’ll serve as the chief communications officer for the men’s basketball program in coach Kenny Payne’s first season. “His journalism background prior to coming to WKU enables him to always understand the media perspective while also representing the best interests of our athletes and coaches,” said WKU athletic director Todd Stewart. “He was a trusted ally of mine whose vision, professionalism, proactive thinking and strategic planning were invaluable. He has a very bright future ahead of him.” Greenwell recently participated in the LEAD1 Institute, a professional development program designed to prepare the next generation of ADs.

—Oregon has reportedly initiated preliminary discussions with the Big Ten.

—This story on Tate Myre, who would be about to start his senior season of high school if he hadn’t died as a hero in a school shooting last year, is so well-done but so gut-wrenching.

Just imagine seeing this thing filled to 33% capacity every Saturday.

WOW! The first renderings are out for a proposed 60K capacity stadium for the Miami Hurricanes located in Tropical Park.



This would be the best CFB stadium in the nation!



(VIA: @HKSArchitects) pic.twitter.com/xNG2r7jbTr — Canes Access (@CanesAccess) August 23, 2022

—A year after crashing the Final Four for the first time in program history, the fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball team once again figures to be in the thick of the national title race.

—Former Cardinal and Manual High standout Aidan Robbins has been named as the starting RB at UNLV.

—Hoops Insight looks at how Louisville’s upgrade in length may affect its 2022-23 season.

So what does this mean for Louisville? It’s always tough to predict things, but I think next season the Cards should improve in: Defensive rebounding -2pt FG% defense -FT rate allowed Conversely, I would not expect Louisville to show much improvement in: -Rate of committing turnovers -Rate of forcing turnovers/steals Last season, UofL ranked 54th in defensive rebounding rate per KenPom; I’d expect them to rise into maybe the top 25 this season. Jae’lyn Withers and Sydney Curry were strong on the defensive glass, and with additional length on the wing the Cards should make this a strength. The Cards were just average in 2pt defense and FT rate allowed; I’d expect them to improve in these areas to being around the top 100. On the flipside, Louisville was pretty poor last year in forcing turnovers; I don’t expect much improvement this season. The Cards were just average in holding on to the ball, and I’d expect about the same with possibly even some regression there. I’d expect Louisville to establish an identity as a team who rebounds well and uses their length to contest shots, rather than a team who forces turnovers. This will limit the ability for the Cards to get out into transition much, so the offensive end of the court is likely going to depend on collecting offensive rebounds and whatever playmaking El Ellis can generate. Offensive rebounding wasn’t a team strength last year, but Sydney Curry and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield were strong in that area. They’re going to need to repeat that or get even better to offset some of the challenges that playing with length brings. Overall, the length on this Cardinal team should help them compete defensively, but they are going to need to find an identity on offense. We’ll have to wait until November and December to see how that goes, but at least now you have some idea of what to expect!

—The official roster for the 2022-23 men’s basketball team is out.

—State of Louisville has some takeaways from the roster release.

—Pretty cool move by Josh Heird here.

Two-mile run in the books, including guest runner @joshheird.



Let the fall begin. #GoCards

—Major congrats to WR Jaelin Carter, a Manual High product, who found out on Tuesday that he’ll be on scholarship this season.

—Cardinal Authority looks at the jersey numbers for this year’s football newcomers.

—And finally, we’re saying goodbye to Intern Jenna on this afternoon’s Mike Rutherford Show, which will roll from 3-5 on 1450 The Big X. You can stream it here.