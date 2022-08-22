Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Brett McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections have Louisville taking on Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl.

—Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee has been named the starting quarterback at Central Florida. Louisville heads to Orlando to face the Golden Knights in week two.

—Alan Thomas over at State of Louisville explains why the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to new Louisville guard Fabio Basili.

—Eric Crawford writes about MoMo Sanogo’s defensive leadership.

“We haven’t had a ton of vocal leaders on defense since we’ve been here and he’s kind of been that guy,” Satterfield said. “We’ve got Monty out there. We missed him a lot last year, and with Monty and MoMo out there in the middle running things and they’re kind of back and forth with being vocal, I think that just spreads. But the thing about MoMo is he’s not only talking on the field, but he’s talking to the offensive guys. He’s talking to the coaches. He’s talking to everybody in the building. He’s just that that infectious personality.” Sanogo is a 4-time SEC honor roll student, graduated with his degree in managerial finance in 2020 and is finishing his MBA at Louisville. “My role is just being truly the quarterback of the defense,” he said. “I take it to heart when we are not aligned. I take it to heart when we are running the wrong coverages. I just, I care a lot. So I’m going to be communicating with the safeties about what coverages they’re in even if I’m not involved in it, just because I want to be great, and the first step for being a great defense is getting aligned and doing your assignment. So just as far as that goes, just hyping everybody up, getting everybody ready to go, it’s just kind of who I am.” His presence on the field makes a difference, according to defensive coordinator Byran Brown. “I’m telling you guys, he is probably one of the brightest spots not only on the defense but on the team in general,” Brown said. “ He is a leader, a leader. And I can tell — and I don’t know if he really wants to yet — but I think he may end up being a coach one day. But he’s done a tremendous job leading these guys, talking to the guys on and off the football field, bringing those guys together and bringing us much, much closer together a team. You could tell in spring ball, when he was on the field and when he was off the field, you could tell. So hopefully he stays healthy and gets us to where we want to get to. . . . You can tell a difference in our defense when he is not on the field. He’s a smart football player who keeps us in tune.”

—U of L hoops recruit A.J. Johnson has made a massive leap to No. 9 in the updated Rivals top 10 rankings for the 2023 class. D.J. Wagner is No. 3.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic identifies five fall camp standouts. 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Tiyon Evans is on the list.

—The Crunch Zone is debating which Louisville football team was the best ever.

—Did U of L actually invent photoshop?

Why did they draw Wes Unseld’s shoes on him in the 1977-78 basketball yearbook ⁦@CardChronicle⁩ ? pic.twitter.com/Oyers4QlcP — Rob Allison (@roballisonL1C4) August 21, 2022

—David Teel writes that TV ratings show just how badly the ACC needs its top brands to perform. He also reminds us what a monster draw that 2016 Louisville-Clemson game was.

—The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly offered Lamar Jackson more than the Cardinals gave Kyler Murray, but that doesn’t mean that the two sides are nearing a deal.

—Bryan Hoeing’s first MLB start featured both a strikeout of and a homerun allowed to fellow Cardinal alum Will Smith.

—Negotiations are under way for the scheduled game between St. John Bosco and Mater Dei — the top two high school football teams in America according to some rankings — to be played at SoFi Stadium.

—Redshirt freshman Drake Maye, the younger brother of former North Carolina hoops standout Luke Maye, has been named UNC’s starting QB.

Give me Kentucky vs. North Carolina in a bowl game, please.

—Twelve days ...

—Malik Cunningham has been named to the Manning Award preseason watch list.

—Racing Louisville FC star Emily Fox has been called up by the U.S. Women’s National Team for September friendlies.

—It’s gonna be a big year for Rueben Owens.

Five-star RB and Louisville commit Rueben Owens scored three touchdowns in a recent scrimmage.



READ: https://t.co/oIU8etIEit pic.twitter.com/4iZfEnsXqi — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 19, 2022

—Louisville is No. 5 in ESPN’s “QBU” rankings.

—Everyone seems to be gravitating to Wesley McGriff’s infectious personality.

—SwimWam has Louisville at No. 12 in its preseason men’s swimming rankings.

—U of L commit Rayquan Adkins is ready to get his senior season at Miami Northwestern going this Friday.

—With a physical fall camp wrapping up, Louisville is about to turn its full focus to Syracuse.

“They’ll be back on Sunday evening for academic meetings, then we’ve got school Monday and we’ll be back to practice,” Satterfield said on Friday. “Two weeks from right now we’re going to be getting ready to get on that plane and head Syracuse. Next week we’ll do a lot of fine-tuning, trying to hone in on things. “And then toward the end of the week, it will be all Syracuse. We’re at the point now guys have to find their roles and they have to accept those roles, whether it’s to play 80 snaps a game or run down on seven kickoffs. We’re excited about getting this thing rolling.” The Cardinals opened fall camp on Aug. 3 and Satterfield said he was happy with what he has seen and excited for the season. “It’s been a really good camp, it’s been a physical camp,” he said. “Guys have really been getting after it, whether you’re just in upper shoulder pads and helmet or full, they’ve been physical practices, particularly O-line and D-line. Great competition.”

Really gonna need you to beat Syracuse, Scott.

—Happy 103rd birthday to Sister Jean.

—Brock Domann is currently Malik Cuninningham’s No. 2, but the backup QB spot is still very much up for grabs.

—You can vote here for the Louisville area high school player of the week.

—El Ellis says he was playing out of position last year, but now he’s ready to be Kenny Payne’s full time point guard.

“Last year, they wanted me to be that scorer, because they knew I could really score the ball,” Ellis said. “But in reality, that’s really not me. I know I can score, but I know I can really get guys easier shots. And I know I can run a team.” His point-guard preparation started last season, Ellis said, when he watched the way West brought energy in practice every day, the way he communicated with teammates. The two roommates had regular talks, Ellis said, about quarterbacking an offense. “He showed me how to run a team, how to be a leader, how to set guys up and just how to be an everyday guy,” Ellis said. “I’m glad that I had the opportunity. So I’m not gonna say it was so bad. It had its pros and cons.” So far, Ellis likes what he’s seen from the guys he’ll be setting up, including some new faces. Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield “has so much potential,” Ellis said, and freshman wings Devin Ree and Kamari Lands “have showed me that they can really shoot the ball.” “Devin Ree really doesn’t miss, honestly, I’m not gonna lie,” Ellis said. “Kamari doesn’t miss much either.” It’s Ellis’s job now to maximize what’s around him, to involve those newcomers and feed returnees like Curry and Jae’Lyn Withers. And to do it efficiently. And to provide leadership. And to look for his shot when it’s time to score. It’s a lot to balance. But Ellis insists it’s less a new role than a return to a familiar one. “Being able to get back on the ball and be the leader and be able to make plays at any given moment when I have the ball my hands — I mean, that’s what I do,” Ellis said. “And I want to be able to showcase that at this level.”

—OL Reign topped Racing Louisville to win the second Women’s Cup on Saturday night.

—Nearly six weeks after they were injured by an impaired driver in downtown Louisville, Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her mom Amy have returned home to Kansas.

—I love this story on Louisville’s 70-and-up softball league.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show kicks off the week this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.