Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—CBS ranks all 131 FBS teams ahead of the 2022 college football season and has Louisville at No. 41. The Cardinals have scheduled games against the No. 5 (Clemson), No. 11 (NC State), No. 21 (Wake Forest), No. 23 (Kentucky) and No. 25 (Pitt) teams in these rankings.

—Single game tickets for the upcoming U of L football season are now on sale.

—Boobie Feaster is officially my must-have recruit from the class of 2027.

—Yasir Abdullah has been named to the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the college defensive player of the year.

—Louisville Report serves up an evaluation of new U of L RB commit Isaac Brown.

—Congrats to DeVante Parker on both getting out of Miami at the right time and being the MVP of the first week of Patriots practice.

DeVante Parker is the Patriots Week 1 MVP, @BenVolin says on @560WQAM — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 2, 2022

—Cardinal Authority previews the U of L tight ends for 2022.

—The Louisville women’s soccer program was recognized as a recipient of the 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award for their work in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

—As is the case all over the country, teacher shortages are plaguing Louisville area schools just weeks before the first day of classes.

—Scotty D never lies.

Teams transitioning from D2 to D1 should be immediately eligible for ALL post season play years 1&2 except the NCAA Tournament.

Upon completion of year 2, when the NCAA goals,academic and transition criteria are met OUR students should be allowed to play in NCAA if they earn it! — Scott Davenport (@Bellarminehoops) August 2, 2022

—The CJ highlights the top 10 Louisville area running backs.

—Marshon Ford is No. 1 on this video counting down the ACC’s top five returning tight ends.

—Pierce Clarkson talks about his latest visit to The Ville.

“It wasn’t about me,” Clarkson said. “Friday was just about other guys like Duce (Robinson) and Kyngstonn (Viliamu-Asa) and Peyton (Woodyard) and some other guys to get to see the city again and get them back on campus and meet the staff and just have a chance to see what’s going on at Louisville.” ... On Friday, Clarkson and his crew were recruiting a number of prospects, including Pinnacle, Ariz., top 20 ‘23 prospect Duce Robinson, who made a visit and is considering U of L, USC, Texas, and Oregon. Woodyard and Viliamu-Asa are four-star prospects from St. John Bosco along with Marcelles Williams. Louisville had more than 30 total prospects on campus Friday and Clarkson said “it was a great time.” “I think all of those guys had a good time and I don’t know what they are going to do, but I think being there on Friday improved the chances (for Louisville),” Clarkson said. “They saw what the staff is doing, what is going on around the program, all the good things there are at Louisville. They had a chance to see all of that.”

—Caleb Chandler has been named to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watchlist.

—In the latest episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, Bud Elliott says Louisville going over six wins may be the best bet in the ACC this season.

—The ACC is loaded at QB.

—Malik Cunningham joins the State of Louisville boys on the latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—Bill Connelly says four ACC teams are either breakthrough or bounce-back candidates in 2022, but Louisville isn’t one of them.

—In less than 100 days, the Kenny Payne era begins.

—It’s Match Day for Racing Louisville, which hosts OL Reign tonight at 8. Here’s a preview.

—A $100,000 donation has been used to help resurface the basketball courts at Charles Young Park and Portland Park court.

—Jerome Harmon shares his thoughts on Kenny Payne.

Former UofL Guard Jerome Harmon was back on the floor at the Rumble Over Louisville Tournament, an event encouraging folks of all ages to engage in a healthy lifestyle!! Harmon also talks about his former roommate/new UofL HC Kenny Payne! @WLKY @LouisvilleMBB pic.twitter.com/gSNBxakDCW — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) August 1, 2022

—The Arkansas Democrat Gazette covers Louisville taking on Arkansas in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals.

—A number of local organizations are heading to Eastern Kentucky to help the flooding victims.

—Jeff Nunn over at Cardinal Sports Zone serves up his game-by-game predictions and sees the Louisville football team going 7-5.

—And finally, the Rutherford Show returns from 3-5:30 this afternoon on The Big X. We’ll try not to let an intern cuss on the air today. If it happens, you’ll be able to hear it via stream right here.