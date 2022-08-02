2021-22 LCPT Championship: NCAA/IARP vs. Armando Bacot

For all the uncool marbles.

NCAA/IARP

How They Got Here:

—Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals.

—Defeated Chris Mack (66%-34%) in the semifinals

RAP SHEET:

—Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17.

—As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been the most extreme punishment of all.

—General NCAA dysfunction across the board once again throughout the year.

—Does the IARP even exist? What the hell have they been doing for the last two years?

vs.

ARMANDO BACOT

How It Got Here:

—Defeated Wake Forest Clock Operator (62%-38%) in the quarterfinals.

—Defeated The Letter (57%-43%) in the semifinals

RAP SHEET:

—Appeared to foul out approximately 17 times during North Carolina’s overtime win at Louisville on Feb. 1. Instead he finished as the game’s difference-maker, totaling 19 points and 22 rebounds.

—Flopped on this decisive play that drew a flagrant foul call on Jae’Lyn Withers and then admitted to Withers in the handshake line that he flopped.

—Attempted to trip Jarrod West at one point and also gave a forearm to the face of Sydney Curry. Neither play resulted in a foul call on Bacot, and the latter resulted in a foul and a subsequent technical foul on Louisville.

—Impartial spectators from across the country were left blown away by the officiating.

The polls will remain open for 48 hours.