2022 Louisville Football Schedule Posters Are Now Available

From U of L:
The University of Louisville 2022 football schedule posters are now available at approximately 49 area locations split among a pair of official corporate partners of Louisville Athletics.
Select Louisville and Southern Indiana Kroger stores along with nine Commonwealth Credit Union locations will carry the posters free of charge while supplies last.
The primary 2022 schedule poster features a collection of players, including Yasir Abdullah, Caleb Chandler, Malik Cunningham, YaYa Diaby, and Marshon Ford. Additional posters available at select locations feature individual shots of Abdullah and Cunningham.
Inspired by the department’s connection to the city of Louisville, the football posters kick off a series of posters for various Louisville Athletics’ programs in which student-athletes are highlighted in front of numerous murals around the city.
All ticket options for the 2022 season are now available, including season tickets, CardsPass, mini plans, and single game tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at GoCards.com/FBtickets.
Below is the list of locations to where the posters are scheduled to be distributed.
Kroger Locations
2200 Brownsboro Road, 40206
7509 Terry Road, 40258
9812 Linn Station Road, 40223
2710 W. Broadway, 40211
4211 S. 3rd Street, 40214
2440 Bardstown Road, 40205
3039 Breckenridge, 40220
5533 New Cut Road, 40214
12501 Shelbyville Road, 40243
6900 Bardstown Road, 40291
5001 Mud Lane, 40229
4501 Outer Loop, 40219
9080 Taylorsville Road, 40299
2219 Holiday Manor
291 Hubbards Lane, Suite 130, 40207
5929 Timber Ridge Drive, 40059
2034 S. Hwy 53, 40031
3400 Grant Line Road, 47150
200 New Albany Plaza, 47150
4009 Poplar Level Road, 40213
9440 Brownsboro Road, 40241
2549 Hwy 227, 41008
185 Adam Shepherd Parkway, 40165
3616 Buechel Bypass, 40218
12450 Lagrange Road, 40245
525 East Clifty Drive, 47250
12611 Taylorsville Road, 40299
2864 Charlestown Road, 47150
3165 S. 2nd Street, 40208
1265 Goss Avenue, 40217
234 Eastbrooke Parkway, 40047
305 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, 47129
520 N 35th Street, 40212
9501 Westport Road, 40241
1027 Jeffersonville Commons Blvd, 47130
311 Boone Station Road, 40065
10645 Dixie Highway, 40272
4915 Dixie Highway, 40216
568 Bypass Rd., 40108
1600 Ormsby Station Court, 40223
Commonwealth Credit Union Locations
3704 Frankfort Ave, 40207
4415 Cane Run Rd., 40216
900 W. Market St., 40202
2126 S. Floyd St., 40208
408 S. Hancock St., 40202
600 Boone Station Rd., 40065
101 Sower Blvd., 40601
1425 Louisville Rd., 40601
417 High St., 40601
