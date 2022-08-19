2022 Louisville Football Schedule Posters Are Now Available

From U of L:

The University of Louisville 2022 football schedule posters are now available at approximately 49 area locations split among a pair of official corporate partners of Louisville Athletics.

Select Louisville and Southern Indiana Kroger stores along with nine Commonwealth Credit Union locations will carry the posters free of charge while supplies last.

The primary 2022 schedule poster features a collection of players, including Yasir Abdullah, Caleb Chandler, Malik Cunningham, YaYa Diaby, and Marshon Ford. Additional posters available at select locations feature individual shots of Abdullah and Cunningham.

Inspired by the department’s connection to the city of Louisville, the football posters kick off a series of posters for various Louisville Athletics’ programs in which student-athletes are highlighted in front of numerous murals around the city.

All ticket options for the 2022 season are now available, including season tickets, CardsPass, mini plans, and single game tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at GoCards.com/FBtickets.

Below is the list of locations to where the posters are scheduled to be distributed.

