Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The U of L women’s soccer team kicked off the 2022-23 Cardinal athletic season in style with a 3-0 win over UIC Thursday night.

—Scott Satterfield told the media following this morning’s team scrimmage that class of 2022 WR signee Devaughn Mortimer will not be joining the team for this season.

—Malik Cunningham is No. 7 (video) on the ACC Digital Network’s countdown of the 25 best football players in the conference.

—RG III is not lying.

—Louisville Report gives an updated overview of the men’s basketball roster.

—In what has to be the funniest thing you’ve read all week, the NCAA sent letters to its member institutions asking them for assistance with NIL infractions cases.

—Matt McGavic breaks down Fabio Basili’s game.

—Eighteen minutes of straight electricity.

—Esquire ranks the 25 best TV shows of 2022 so far.

—Mike Norvell says Florida State is closer than people think to a return to national prominence.

—Apparently Hal Mumme has tossed his hat into the NIL ring.

We are pleased to welcome another @CSUFootball quarterback in @GilesPooler to the family! Pooler is a 6’5 redshirt freshman with a big arm. He chose Colorado State after an excellent high school career in Kentucky. #csurams #NIL #QB pic.twitter.com/aFabKB4ogP — Hal Mumme & Associates (@HalmummeNIL) August 18, 2022

—Miami transfer WR Dee Wiggins is ready to take full advantage of a “second chance” at Louisville.

—Cardinal Authority previews the Louisville wide receivers.

—Kenny Payne is happy about the addition of Fabio Basili.

“We’ve got three guys who can create offense, put pressure on the rim and play on the ball or off the ball,” Payne said Thursday morning. “I’m happy about that.” On Wednesday, the Cardinals had just two guys to do that: El Ellis, the team’s likely starting point guard, and transfer Hercy Miller. Louisville now has three with the addition of guard Fabio Basili, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 175 pounds from Orlando, Florida. Basili was a high school teammate of Louisville redshirt freshman Mike James for two seasons. He signed a financial aid agreement Thursday with the Cards. “I’m glad Fabio made the decision,” Payne said. “He’s got a terrific future. He’s a great ball-handler. He’s good in the open court, unselfish and very confident. He’s got some flashiness to his game. “Like most young players, when he gets a little stronger, he’ll be a really good player.” Payne said that he was uncertain if the Cards were finished adding players for the 2022-23 season. Fall semester classes at UofL begin next week. Louisville is scheduled to open its season Nov. 9 against Bellarmine University at the KFC Yum! Center.

—Very cool to see Rose Lavelle hanging with the U of L women’s soccer team on Thursday.

—Speaking of, you can tickets to Saturday night’s Women’s Cup final (featuring Racing Louisville going up against an OL Reign squad featuring both Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe) for just $5.02 by going here.

—We’ll see if the Golden Knights staff is still dancing after week two.

Coaching staff at @UCF_Football knows how to build culture.



A dance off. pic.twitter.com/dO2y1KReRb — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) August 18, 2022

—Congrats to the legend Earl Clark on being named the Big 3 Defensive Player of the Year.

—Louisville baseball has landed a commitment from INF/OF TJ McQuillan, a class of 2026 prospect out of Illinois.

—Nice to see Brendan McKay getting back to looking like Brendan McKay.

It's good to see Brendan McKay back on the mound



Here he is striking out the side in order in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/M3d9DIhe0F — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) August 18, 2022

—Braden Smith is completely healthy and ready to step up as one of Malik Cunningham’s top targets this fall.

—It appears the hope of a Washington twins flip may have been short-lived.

LB Bobby Washington Jr. said after today’s jamboree against Cardinal Gibbons and Chaminade there will be no trip to Louisville for him and his brother Robby — 2023 Hurricanes commitments. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) August 19, 2022

—Recent U of L decommit Jeremiah Collins (who transferred from Male to a high school in Tennessee for his senior season) is planning on visiting Kentucky.

—Streaking the Lawn (Virginia) previews the 2022 Louisville football team.

—I recorded this like eight weeks ago, but we finally got there.

—Four-star DB RJ Jones, a St. John Bosco teammate of four Louisville commits, decommitted from Cal on Thursday. Keep an eye out. Maybe even two.

—Jerry Palm of CBS does not include Louisville in his preseason bowl projections.

—And finally, a very happy first Friday of the high school football season to all.

After today’s Mike Rutherford Show (3-6), you’ll be able to catch reigning 6-A state champion St. X taking on Owensboro live on 1450 The Big X. You can also listen to Trinity opening its season against Carmel (IN) on 970 WGTK.