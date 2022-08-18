The Cardinal Countdown: 16 Days Until Kickoff

16 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

This fall the Cardinal football team will trot out 16 players on the current roster who have already earned a degree. Congrats to the big brains who are already “stacking that paper” before they finish their playing career. That's what the kids mean, right? Stacking up diplomas? “Make it rain on these uneducated , fools”