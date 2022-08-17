Louisville Live set for Oct. 21 at Slugger Field

Louisville Live, the annual kickoff event for the U of L men’s and women’s basketball teams, will have a new home and a new date in 2022.

In a pair of tweets, U of L revealed that this year’s event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 at Slugger Field. The prior three installments of the event all took place in September, with the first two happening at Fourth Street Live and last year’s event going down at Churchill Downs.

Homecoming weekend just got a little more live!



: Oct 21

: Louisville Slugger Field

#GoCards pic.twitter.com/mFu9j2l28u — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) August 17, 2022

With Kenny Payne taking over the program, there had been some thought that Louisville Live — which debuted in Chris Mack’s first season — might not continue. Payne quickly shot down that line of thought.

“Of course,” Payne said when asked about continuing the tradition. “We need that.”

Jack Harlow, Donovan Mitchell and Angel McCoughtry were all in attendance for the second Louisville Live, while last season’s event featured members of U of L’s 1986 national championship team as well as Montrezl Harrell.

The fans enjoy it, the players enjoy it, it’s been good for recruiting; I’m very happy that Louisville Live is sticking around and hopefully it will continue to grow and flourish.