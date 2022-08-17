Malik Cunningham and the U of L records book

As Malik Cunningham enters his fifth season as a member of the Louisville Cardinals, he is finding his way amongst UofL football royalty when it comes to career stats. Do we look at him as one of the all-time greats? Everyone can form their own opinion on that. But these numbers can’t really be denied. Yes, he has an extra season, but his 2018 campaign didn’t add too much to his numbers. Jawon Pass was usually the starter and Malik only threw for 473 yards and one touchdown. So it’s not like these stats will be too skewed. Let’s take a look at where Cunningham ranks and see how close he is to passing some big names in 2022.

*All stats courtesy of the UofL football media guide.

Passing

Attempts

1. Chris Redman – 1,679

2. Brian Brohm – 1,185

3. Dave Ragone – 1,180

4. Teddy Bridgewater – 1,142

5. Lamar Jackson – 1,086

6. Jay Gruden – 1,049

7. Malik Cunningham – 887

Completions

1. Chris Redman – 1,031

2. Teddy Bridgewater – 781

3. Brian Brohm – 780

4. Dave Ragone – 685

5. Lamar Jackson – 619

6. Jay Gruden – 572

7. Malik Cunningham – 556

Completion Percentage (Minimum 200 Completions)

1. Teddy Bridgewater – 68.4

2. Stefan LeFors – 66.0

3. Brian Brohm – 65.8

4. Malik Cunningham – 62.7

Passing Yards

1. Chris Redman – 12,541

2. Brian Brohm – 10,775

3. Teddy Bridgewater – 9,817

4. Lamar Jackson – 9,043

5. Dave Ragone – 8,564

6. Malik Cunningham – 8,096

Touchdown Passes

1. Chris Redman – 84

2. Dave Ragone – 74

3. Teddy Bridgewater – 72

4. Brian Brohm – 71

5. Lamar Jackson – 69

6. Malik Cunningham – 62

Rushing

Attempts

1. Walter Peacock – 811

2. Lamar Jackson – 655

3. Nathan Poole – 536

4. Ralph Dawkins – 525

5. Howard Stevens – 509

6. Malik Cunningham – 505

Yards

1. Lamar Jackson – 4,132

2. Walter Peacock – 3,204

3. Nathan Poole – 2,958

4. Lenny Lyles – 2,786

5. Howard Stevens – 2,723

6. Malik Cunningham – 2,619

Touchdowns

1. Lamar Jackson – 50

2. Lenny Lyles – 41

3. Michael Bush – 39

4. Malik Cunningham – 38

Rushing Yards by a QB

1. Lamar Jackson - 4,132

2. Malik Cunningham – 2,622

Rushing TDs by a QB

1. Lamar Jackson – 50

2. Malik Cunningham - 38

Total Offense

Plays

1. Chris Redman – 1,846

2. Lamar Jackson – 1,741

3. Dave Ragone – 1,506

4. Malik Cunningham – 1,392

Total Yards

1. Lamar Jackson – 13,175

2. Chris Redman – 12,129

3. Brian Brohm – 10,819

4. Malik Cunningham – 10,715

300-Yard Games

1. Lamar Jackson – 27

2. Chris Redman – 20

3. Brian Brohm – 17

4. Malik Cunningham/Teddy Bridgewater – 15

400-Yard Games

1. Lamar Jackson – 14

2. Chris Redman – 7

3. Teddy Bridgewater/Brian Brohm – 3

5. Malik Cunningham/Stefan LeFors – 2

Observations

- Malik can realistically be second in passing yards behind only Chris Redman. He can pass Redman for the most touchdown passes. He could be the second all-time leading rusher in school history. Those things are just crazy to think about.

- Chris Redman was so good. Simple as that.

- Some of Lamar’s numbers are just laughable as I typed them in.

- Michael Bush probably has more rushing touchdowns than Lamar if he is healthy in 2006.

- I am 36 years old and realize I have been super fortunate to witness such good QB play as a Louisville fan. I knew that anyway, but seeing all of these familiar names that I have gotten to watch in person just makes it that much more real. We are lucky as a fanbase to have so many good QBs in our history books. Let’s sit back and enjoy one more season of Malik Cunningham and see what he can do as he climbs these charts in the 2022 season.