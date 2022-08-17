Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Moving forward, all early round ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and ACC Baseball Championship games will now be on the ACC Network as opposed to regional sports networks. Good news.

—Malik Cunningham, Tiyon Evans, Jermayne Lole and Kenderick Duncan all make appearances on Todd McShay’s position rankings for the 2023 NFL draft.

—Five Louisville commits are ranked in the top 150 of the updated Rivals rankings for the football class of 2023.

—Gorgeous.

Louisville running Split Zone Bluff Triple Option out of Pistol pic.twitter.com/RVjMg91JZX — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) August 17, 2022

—Louisville RB commit Rueben Owens is now a 5-star prospect in the On3 consensus rankings.

—Here’s your U of L recap from day 12 of fall camp.

—The U of L men’s soccer team is the preseason pick to finish third in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

—Mike Glennon has some high praise for Malik Cunningham here. He goes on to break down what makes Cunningham so successful in the tweet thread.

Malik Cunningham is the most dynamic and electric player in the ACC. Deja vu moments of Lamar Jackson when turning on the film.

It’s not only his legs, he will beat you with his arm too. @CoachPeteThomas@CardMarch@CardChronicle@TheCrunchZone pic.twitter.com/E4iwv0O2qI — Mike Glennon (@Mike_Glennon) August 17, 2022

—Florida State CB transfer Jarvis Brownlee is loving life at Louisville.

—Louisville is listed here as a “sleeper pick” for 5-star tight end Duce Robinson.

—The Louisville women’s soccer team will get its 2022 season underway on Thursday when it hosts UIC. Here’s a preview.

—Louisville commit Stanquan Clark has been named to The Butkus Award Preseason High School Watch List.

—Boink.

VIP: Miami commits Robby and Bobby Washington plan to take an official visit to Louisville this fall. https://t.co/Wa4zlHqDuw pic.twitter.com/RdoV1XpTmc — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) August 16, 2022

—Louisville baseball has its second commitment in the class of 2026 with the addition of Dominic Santarelli.

—The CJ’s Preseason All-Metro Defense for the upcoming high school football season is here.

—ESPN ranks the 100 best players in college football for the upcoming season. Malik Cunningham checks in at No. 47.

47. Malik Cunningham QB, Louisville, Senior Notable 2021 stats: 2,941 yards, 19 TDs Last year’s ranking: 65 Who topped the Total QBR rankings in the ACC last season? It wasn’t Kenny Pickett, or Sam Hartman, or Devin Leary, or Tyler Van Dyke: It was the kinetic Cunningham, who threw for 2,941 yards, rushed for 1,031 and produced 39 combined scores. You can’t take your eyes off of him.

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, who Louisville face in week one, is No. 15 on the list.

—Chris Dominguez has rounded out his Bellarmine baseball coaching staff with former Cardinal pitcher Adam Elliott.

—Out of the 22 signees from Georgia Tech’s 2019 recruiting class, none are starters on this year’s Yellow Jacket football team.

—Louisville is now a 4-point favorite over Syracuse according to these updated lines for college football’s week 0 and week 1.

Money lines are now up. Just 12 days away ...



College Football

Week 0 & Week 1 Lines pic.twitter.com/MiFKiT3zvn — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) August 15, 2022

—LeBron James has shot down rumors that Bronny James will be committing to Oregon in the near future.

—Playing “complete games” is the name of the game for Scott Satterfield in 2022.

Louisville players and coach Scott Satterfield are determined to better capitalize on early opportunities and finish game strong this season. The fourth-year Cardinals coach acknowledged he had reflected on several close losses last fall after leading in the fourth quarter. But Satterfield has also stressed positives to overshadow those disappointments. Though Louisville (6-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted its second consecutive losing finish, it improved from 4-7 in a pandemic-marred 2020 to reach its second bowl game in three years. As Satterfield accentuates the positives, he hopes the painful lessons of those narrow defeats motivates his players finish off opponents. “All these things just resonate in our heads, so every day when they come to train, that’s what they’re thinking about,” Satterfield said earlier this month. “To know that we are close, I think it gave our guys a little bit of a confidence to know that we can compete with anybody in this league.”

—Nicario Harper is loving the opportunity he’s getting during this year’s fall camp.

—Stephen A. Smith thinks it’s time for Lamar Jackson to hold out until the Ravens come to him with a suitable contract extension offer.

—And finally, the Wednesday Rutherford Show will be rolling from 3-5 on 1450AM/96.1FM, The Big X. You can stream it here.