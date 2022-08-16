The Cardinal Countdown: 18 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Rance wasn’t expected to play much last season as an incoming freshman, and the staff kept him under the four game limit (2) as to keep that extra year of eligibility. I was, and still am, pretty high on what we can see from Conner eventually during his time here, but the staff threw him out there in the bowl game last season and frankly, it wasn’t pretty. Conner made some nice plays but got beat on a few thirds downs and looked a little “welcome to the big leagues” at times in only his second game. Conner finished the year with a couple tackles against Air Force and some great opportunities for growth.

2022 Season Outlook: While the taste in our mouth at the end of 2021 was not great, Conner has grown both mentally and physically (10lb) since last season and heading into the fall he is on the two deep behind Clark at corner. While there is significantly more flexibility this year with who they can run out there with a nickel package, pulling from the corners and from the safeties, Conner will undoubtedly be a piece of that package with his speed and the ability to find the football. Sometimes a rough game can be motivation. If Conner has been re-watching that bowl game the last 8 months I expect a motivated young man to come out there this year and make some plays.

Sweet Tweet:

Size Doesn’t Mean Nothing https://t.co/38refW3Ja9 — Rance Conner Jr (@HumbleRance03) December 16, 2019

I’ve been saying it for years….

Bradley tried to pull the old-fashioned countdown double dip with a number change mid-offseason. I covered Mr. West back on Day 85 and you can check that out right here

These Trinity kids are sneaky. You don’t win two titles and two MVPs by following the rules. And…there are a few moms out there reading this post thinking “Evidently you also don’t win those things by combing your hair, either” (It’s them, not me, Bradley. I’d never).