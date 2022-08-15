The Cardinal Countdown: 19 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Popeye spent 2021 playing for Westfield High up in Indiana, a two time state champ who was considered a Top 20 edge rusher and Top 32 defensive end nationally coming out of high school. Popeye was selected to more all-state teams than I can fit in this space and was also selected to participate in many national all-star games like the Under Armour All-American game. Popeye picked the Cards over Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue…just like, every Big Ten school, okay. Check out Popeye making light work of some O-line chubs below…

2022 Season Outlook: There was a lot of excitement around Popeye’s commitment, rightfully so, but the exciting thing for Louisville football fans is that they don’t need him right away. The four-star athlete who will likely play the ‘DOG’ position at Louisville is not expected to step right in and fill a void, and that is a great trend we should hope to see continue, even with some great recruits out of high school. While Yasir and Kam Wilson are the likely candidates to get the overwhelming majority of reps in that spot don’t be shocked if Popeye not only dips his “four game redshirt” toes into the water, but the staff lets him loose to be a contributor in other phases of the game as well. All reports from camp say it will be tough to keep him off the field this year, and that’s a great problem to have.

Sweet Tweet:

Coaches can’t talk about future recruits but I can, and the momentum that started with the Popeye commitment last year has basically not stopped since that time. Did they hit on every guy they wanted? No, but they hit on way more than they missed, and that puts the team in a good spot for this year and next year in regards to bringing in high level talent. Louisville has had great success in it’s history turning mid-range guys into championship teams, I would love to see what they can do with some absolute studs.

2021 Season Recap: Brock joined the Cards last year out of Independence CC to build some depth in the QB room, and Brock did just that, adding another veteran to a room that has stacked up well over decade of college experience in the Top 3 players alone (Domann, Conley, Cunningham). All reports from camp, practice, etc indicates Brock has a solid arm and can be a viable replacement if the Cards were in a pinch due to injuries or unforeseen situations. While in the downtime of the offseson, Domann and teammate Monty Montgomery hosted a local football camp here in town and it was great to see Brock put on the coaches hat and lead some youngsters in some drills….and likely try and contain Monty from spearing a small child.

2022 Season Outlook: While it’s nothing personal, and I’m sure he understands, my hope is that we don’t need the services of Brock on gameday this season unless we drop a 50 burger on Syracuse in Week 1 or run Clemson out of the stadium later in the season. Domann by all accounts will continue to head up some of the scouting efforts each week along side Conley and look for an opportunity to keep contributing to the success of the team outside the hashes on gameday.

Sweet Tweet:

Brock, middle of the frame with the “suns out guns out” cutoff, is pictured with likely what will go down as two of the Top 5 QBs all-time at UofL, statistically speaking. Pretty dope photo.