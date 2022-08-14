Stanquan Clark Commits to Louisville Football

After a brief break in the action, Louisville’s coaching staff returned to landing top talent in the 2023 recruiting class. Stanquan Clark, a four-star linebacker from Miami, committed to the Cards today after taking his second visit of the summer to campus. 247’s composite rankings place Clark at 25th amongst linebackers and Rivals ranks him as the 141st overall player in the class. Miami, Georgia, FSU, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, and Penn State are among the teams that have offered Clark. He also recently visited NC State and UK.

Louisville is losing some of their top players on defense after this year so getting a guy like Clark is substantial. He played safety early in his high school career but has since moved to linebacker after putting on some weight. At 6-2/220, he will fit in nicely at one of the middle linebacker spots but his experience as a defensive back could make him a candidate for the Card position. At either position, he brings a level of athleticism that UofL needs in the front seven.

Clark has exceptional closing speed and he shows a strong ability to read and react against the run. He can also cover a lot of ground outside of the box. His potential in coverage is what excites me most as a recruit but his ability to play downhill against the run and as a blitzer is what stands out. You don’t always see that from guys who haven’t played linebacker for a long time.

UofL is on a tear from a recruiting standpoint but Clark’s recruitment is a bit different than others, in my opinion. He took a visit to campus back in June and his mother told 247 Sports that Clark wouldn’t make a decision until the fall. With the type of offers he has, Clark could essentially take his time and pick whoever made him a priority in the fall. Instead, he made a return trip to campus the very next month and pulled the trigger.

The staff continues to impress with the way they have targeted recruits and quickly gained their interest and then their commitment.