Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville Report has a full evaluation of new WR commit William Fowles.

—In a gift from the summer “sports” gods, a feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops erupted Thursday after Stoops took issue with Calipari referring to Kentucky repeatedly as a “basketball school.”

Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins https://t.co/xUoKmUeonH — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) August 11, 2022

Stoops then retweeted multiple tweets taking issue with Calipari’s comments, including one which characterized Cal’s quote as “insulting.” You then had active and former UK football players tweeting insults directly to Calipari (including a nice handful of Saint Peter’s jokes), as well as legends of the program standing up for Cal and backing up his claim that basketball should and will always come first at Kentucky.

It’s just been nice to be on the other side of this for the last 24 hours or so.

“House Divided: UK Basketball/UK Football” flags coming soon.

—Scott Satterfield hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason, and several of his new additions have been standouts during fall camp.

—The CJ’s Alexis Cubit recaps some of what Satterfield had to say to the media before last night’s annual kickoff event at the Galt House.

On who’s stood out so far: ”Offensively, Tiyon Evans has really stood out in this camp. Everyday I feel like he’s been making plays. He had a big long run on the day we tackled, you know, right up the middle, which is a big, powerful run for about 60 (yards). I think he’s really stood out. (Dee) Wiggins has had a great camp for us. He had a really good summer, too. He’s one of the more improved guys from the spring ‘til now. When you think about just, you know, guys that are newcomers. I think, you know, Huddy’s (Tyler Hudson) got a lot of a lot of pub anyway, but he’s had a solid camp. I think on the defensive side of the ball, Jermayne (Lole) came in and was dinged a little bit this summer, but he’s fine. The last three or four practices has really shown up. Big, physical presence up front and at the nose position. Really showing a lot of quickness. Excited about him, what he’s gonna be able to bring to the defense. Probably the biggest thing is the secondary with the newcomers that we’ve been able to bring in. (Jarvis) Brownlee has had a tremendous camp so far, brings a great deal of confidence. He’s just a very aggressive corner. We knew that coming in, based on his film, but he’s really shown that. He’s a great teammate, brings a great attitude. We love having him around. And Quincy (Riley), the other day, had two picks at practice yesterday. He’s probably got the best ball skills of anybody in the secondary. Couple that with some great speed. He really had some nice couple plays yesterday that really stood out, I think. Momo Sanogo’s leadership has been probably one of the things that you didn’t know when you’re taking a transfer, but he’s been a tremendous leader on that side. Really, I say on the defense, but I think our whole team, which is remarkable for a guy that’s only been here since January. He’s fun to be around. I love being around him. He’s the type of guy that anybody wants on their business, and he just brings that, it’s an infectious energy that he brings every single day and it’s positive. It’s just really fun to be around him.”

Tiyon Evans is winning the Heisman.

—ESPN looks at the college football programs who annually do the least with the most.

—The Harry Caray hologram last night at the Field of Dreams Game was super weird.

—Eric Crawford has a well thought out, measured take on the Fred Cowgill vs. Trinity madness that has dominated much of the week.

Related: How thrilled was Fred to see the Stoops/Cal stuff blow up yesterday? Might have been the biggest winner in Louisville.

—It’ll be a blackout tomorrow night at Lynn Family Stadium for the showdown between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

—The NBA is making Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey the first to be retired across the league in recognition of his transcendent career.

—The “Ooey Pooie” era is over, as “IUPUI” is officially rebranding as “IU Indianapolis.”

—The promotional schedule for the upcoming U of L women’s soccer season is out.

—A vacant lot on Main Street is being converted into a community sports venue that will feature, among other things, pickle ball courts and a wiffle ball field.

—Willie Gay forever.

—Louisville has made the top five for class of 2024 QB DJ Moore. Tennessee, Virginia Tech, UCF and Cincinnati are the other schools on Moore’s list.

—On3 ranks Louisville’s offensive line as the 10th-best in the country heading into the 2022 season.

—Come do both at Louisville, Duce.

—Recent Illinois de-commit Jamarrion Harkless from Lexington has an official with Ole Miss and is discussing (insider) trips with Michigan, Louisville and Auburn.

—SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who is hellbent on screwing with everything that the average college sports fan already enjoys, wants a “fresh look” at the NCAA basketball tournaments, perhaps with an eye toward expanding the field.

No, nope, nah and don’t you f—ing dare.

—Allow me to say it again: Tiyon Evans is winning the Heisman.

“Tiyon has really stood out in this camp,” Satterfield said. “Every day he has been making plays. He had a big long run on the first day we tackled, a big powerful run right up the middle for about 60 (yards). He’s stood out.” The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Evans is one of the top transfers for the Cardinals heading into this season. He left Tennessee after one season and six touchdowns in seven games, enrolling at Louisville back in January and going through spring practice. Evans is battling with Jalen Mitchell, Trevion Cooley, and Jawhar Jordan for playing time. But so far, Satterfield said Evans has just been ‘different.’ A former four-star prospect out of Hutchinson Community College, Evans was ranked as the No. 3 JUCO player in the country and the top running back from the JUCO ranks in the Class of 2021. “He’s just got a great combination of size and speed,” Satterfield said. “He’s very compact, he’s built low to the ground, wide body. “Usually, when guys are built like that they are a little slower but he’s got the burst and that’s just different. Us coaches we are watching and it’s kind of like he’s just different. And that’s what it is, there are not many guys that are built like that and can run that fast. For him, it’s just a matter of hitting holes in the proper area, making your proper footwork and steps you need to make and he’s done a good job with that and he’s picked up blitzes pretty well. He’s becoming a complete player.”

—Caleb Chandler is No. 16 on the ACC Digital Network’s countdown of the league’s 25 best football players.

—Cam Masterman launched his first professional home run Thursday night.

—It was a rough day at the Courier Journal, and it appears sports columnist Tim Sullivan was among those who were laid off following a rough quarter for Gannett.

Breaking news: All of those Courier Journal subscribers who canceled their subscriptions (or claimed to have canceled subscriptions they didn't have) on my account, it is now safe to return to the C-J because I have been laid off. Do not ask for whom the bell tolls, etc. — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) August 12, 2022

I know everyone had their own (usually extreme) opinion about Sullivan, but I’m going to miss him.

—Summer workouts are now complete for the U of L men’s basketball team. The pre-season is up next.

—Kentucky players/coaches/fans going nuts about a clearly correct call? Weird.

Clearly the right call pic.twitter.com/UvyJNS4UkL — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) August 11, 2022

Next time Harlow’s getting tossed for contact with the umpire.

—Rick Bozich ranks Louisville’s most important football games for the upcoming season.

—A massive taco festival is coming to Louisville this October.

—Unreal pic from last night:

An absolutely spectacular capture of the Full Sturgeon Moon tonight rising over the city of #Louisville. Unreal view from New Albany!!!



sent to me by Duke Marsh. pic.twitter.com/b7HNPyUuu9 — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) August 12, 2022

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—Louisville volleyball is outgrowing its small, on-campus arena.

—Friday Irrelevance:

Steve Urkel came off the bench with his team down 22 points and put on a hall of fame performance.



i broke down the game from Family Matters here pic.twitter.com/Jnc2PqMy8j — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) August 12, 2022

—Mark Ivey says Louisville’s defensive line has been “exceptional” so far during fall camp.

