The Cardinal Countdown: 22 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: It would be hard for me to envision a season where we saw more from Yasir than what we got in 2021. The outside linebacker, who has been a three year starter, and four year contributor, was playing last year like it might be his final season in college. Finishing with 60 tackles, including a team high 16.5 TFL, a team leading 10 sacks, and a mixed bag of defensive havoc plays (3 PBUs, 2 QB hurries, 1 FF) the All-ACC linebacker did not disappoint in what many thought would be his curtain call. For those who are more visual learners the ACC Digital Network put together a highlight reel for Yasir that includes some of those very things I noted above. Roll that beautiful bean footage….

2022 Season Outlook: If there is such a thing as a permanent starter, Yasir is that guy. Sure he is being pushed, sure he has some guys behind him who are looking to get reps, but if past performance is any indication of future returns, I’m ready to cash in on Yasir having another All-ACC caliber season. Adding some weight this offseason and getting a bit more cut up per the Cardinal social media accounts, Yasir is primed to continue to be a major headache off the edge for opposing QBs. Being named to the Bednarik pre-season watch list, on top of the national accolades he’s received as a top outside rusher in the ACC, and of course his prospects of playing at the next level, Yasir has a lot of individual opportunities this season to make it special.

Coach Gasparato said something a couple days ago about Yasir being the kind of guy you hope your kids grow up to be, and that struck a chord with this dad who pushes daily to try and raise upstanding citizens who treat people the right way. Yasir touched on it during the ACC Kickoff Meeting last month but his community service here in Louisville and back at home in Florida has helped shape his perspective on things and keep his focus on giving back. He’s recently taken some NIL money and made a donation to his local school and also created a ‘Yasir Abdullah Achievement Scholarship’ awarded to someone from his high school to assist in their plans to go to college. I’m a big “on the field” fan of Yasir for what he has brought to the program the last few seasons at his position, but I’m becoming a bigger “off the field” fan of the young man each day.

Sweet Tweet:

How we coming all year !! https://t.co/oMYidQvbEM — ASTRO (@AbYasiir) July 10, 2022

Tell ya Granny, Astro boy is coming, and it’s finna be a party all season long.