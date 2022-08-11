Louisville football unveils new “Iron Wings” uniforms

Louisville football has unveiled a new grey “Iron Wings” uniform that will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 15. There’s no word yet on whether or not these uniforms will be worn for an actual game during the upcoming season.

Here’s a look:

Wings forged by iron, ready to fight for the Ville



Introducing the Iron Wings jersey - on sale 08.15.22

#GoCards | @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/6PYcZ2kOzl — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) August 11, 2022

Just my opinion, but every time we do a “The Ville” jersey, they wind up looking cartoony and weird ... and I’m usually all for the outside of the box stuff. It also feels like we always get our asses kicked when we wear them. The white lettering on top of the grey jersey is also a tough combo to pull off.

As always, if the players and recruits like them, that’s all that really matters.