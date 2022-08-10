William Fowles Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville got a surprise commitment last night when 4-star wide receiver William Fowles tweeted his commitment to the 2023 class. The 6-3/212 outside receiver made an unofficial visit to UofL back in March and the staff seemed to make an impression at the time. However, the Cards did not make it into his top six that he released recently. Lance Taylor kept working on him and late last night, Fowles decided to make his pledge. He holds offers from Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, FSU, Florida, and others.

I am very high on Fowles, personally. He has been a player that I was hopeful the staff could somehow land and they were able to pull it off. UofL is getting a big receiver with very good physical tools and athleticism. What I love about him is his speed. He separates after the catch really well and shows a great ability to hit his top speed quickly. Fowles can also make contested catches on jump balls. I also believe that he has potential to grow as a player. There is some rawness to his game.

Scott Satterfield has now landed 10 four-star prospects and 1 five-star prospect over his last 29 commitments from high school players. That’s just a bit more than one full recruiting class worth of players and he has a chance to sign more “blue-chip” recruits than UofL signed in the five recruiting classes before he took over the program.

As the fanbase, and likely the athletic leadership, looks for positive signs for the program, recruiting continues to be the flashing light that can’t be ignored. Good programs have the best talent and Satterfield and his staff are improving the talent from a recruiting standpoint.

Louisville is trending for four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark right now and all signs point to a when-not-if commitment from him. His commitment would give Louisville a four-star commitment from players at all three levels of the defense as well as every offensive position group outside of tight end. Not only is the staff landing talent. The talent is spread throughout the roster.