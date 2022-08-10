Best One-Star Google Reviews of Cardinal Stadium

As the season agonizingly and slowly draws closer and closer, one can’t help but daydream about the many tailgates and fun times ahead at Cardinal Stadium. I’m certainly no exception. While I do miss receiving the hard copy season tickets in the mail, I wasn’t any less excited when I received mine via email last week. And even though we don’t have our first home game until Week 3 this season, that hasn’t stopped me from dusting off my tailgate gear in the garage and seeing which shirts I’m too fat for this year.

But one can only do so much tailgate prep and self shaming in these last few weeks without college football, so I decided I’d read a little bit about my favorite home away from home; Cardinal Stadium. Sure wikipedia, GoCards.com, and even CardinalStadium.com have great write ups about the facility. But what I really wanted to l do was reminisce on the good times by reading first hand accounts of people who’ve visited “The Oven” (do we still call it that?). So I went to the purest forum on the world wide webs… google reviews.

While it was great reading the raving five-star reviews and experiences, what brought me the most joy were the one-star reviews.

Like this one for starters:

I mean, they’re probably not wrong. Why don’t we have a live cardinal mascot? My guess is it probably has something to do with it being illegal in all 50 states to hold a cardinal captive. But if I’m an ornithologist expecting actual cardinals, I’m walking away disappointed.

No way this wasn’t the 2018 Indiana State game. Also, totally UofL’s fault for the rain.

P People have long said Cardinal Stadium is the “Monaco of the South.”

I’d be disappointed if I hadn’t been either.

#FreeJoe

YOU KNOW IT, BABY

Next!

Some folks are still upset that Papa can’t do burnouts in his Camaro anymore.

Okay, this is probably fair and makes up 90% of the one-star reviews. But listening to the postgame show while it takes two hours to get out of the parking lot is just part of the charm.

If someone makes a candle called “loser” that smells like stale beer and german roasted nuts I’ll invest.

Fans leaving because their favorite team is getting blown out and their coach is about to be fired? Ridiculous.

Couldn’t have ended this post better myself, Carl.

See y’all at the stadium soon enough.