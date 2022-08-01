2024 Running Back Isaac Brown Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville’s 2024 recruiting class got off to a big start today with Isaac Brown announcing his commitment. Brown is a four-star running back from Miami and his first visit to Louisville was all he needed to make his pledge. UofL has added new staff members to the recruiting staff and they all have ties to Florida. Since then, they have made some real headway in the state and the results are starting to show.

FSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Michigan State are some of the other schools that offered Brown after his outstanding Sophomore season. It’s easy to see why once you turn on the highlights. Brown has blazing speed and he is a fantastic athlete in the open field. He also shows great versatility as he can line up in the backfield as well as play in the slot as a receiver. Brown is also electric as a kick and punt returner on special teams.

Louisville has seen a major uptick in recruiting with the 2023 class but it is extremely important that they continue to recruit at the same level going forward. Getting a top-10 running back to start your next class is about as strong an indication as you can give that things can continue at the same level.