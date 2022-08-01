The Cardinal Countdown: 33 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Watts spent his ’21 season playing in the secondary for Carver High School down in Columbus, GA. For those who think Carver sounds familiar to them, it should, as the former home of Cardinals Jawon and Khane Pass. The defensive back/safety made some great plays last year on his way to earning an All-State Selection. Check out some of his highlights below….

2022 Season Outlook: The corner position is one that worries me a bit in 2022 as we have plenty of bodies to fill the spots, but I’m not sure who is going to step into that role and make a big impact beyond the two guys up top. I’m looking at a pot-luck on a hot summer day with twelve pasta salads sitting out in the sun. I’m sure some of them taste just fine, but others may not be ready for primetime on my plate, too many choices can be a bad thing sometimes. What doesn’t help ease my concern is that in the recently released fall depth chart there are fourteen (14!) players listed under four secondary positions, which means the coaches don’t quite have it ironed out as well. In this case lets hope competition breeds success and that Watts can jump in the mix early. One the selling points for the Columbus native was seeing some opportunities at the position moving forward, lets hope the fall settles some of that concern for me. Watts can absolutely go find the fall as he had four INTS, 3 forced fumbles, and 21 pass breakups just last season. What the Cards have been missing back there recently is a guy who can make impact plays or create ‘havoc’ with turnovers. Watts seems to be a good candidate for doing just that.

Sweet Tweet:

Can’t say I’ve really paid too much attention to the little details on these announcements in the past, but for some reason this one caught my eye when they dropped the “sneezy” emoji on there. Somebody help me out…we just giving a heads up to these guys they are about to develop allergies in the Ohio Valley that were unbeknownst to them just months ago? Welcome to The Ville. Grab a helmet, grab some pads, and go grab a box of Kleenex.