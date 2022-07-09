The Cardinal Countdown: 56 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: A mainstay along the right side of the line, Renato Brown started and played in twelve games last season for the Cards at the tackle position. It was crucial for Brown to be in a position of experience on that side of the line as sliding Boone over to guard was a risk for the staff. As I coined the term last year “The B Hive” (Boone/Brown) helped keep things clean on the right side of the line and provided ample opportunities on that side of the field. I’m sure there are some advance statistics out there somewhere I can’t find right now but if memory serves I feel like a lot of the big plays went off to that side of the line due in part to the blocking and protection from that tandem. Having played in all eleven games the season prior and a handful the COVID year, Brown is a RS Sophomore with over twenty six games of experience already under his very trustworthy belt.

2022 Season Outlook: While it would be lazy of me to just say “more of the same” here, that’s really what I’m looking for from Brown. Of course we hope to see some more development and better understanding of the offense, etc but in general I was pleased with what Renato brought as an underclassmen who was placed in a starters position and never waivered from that responsibility. If we see Brown get spelled by a guy like Gonzalez I’m fine with that, but if he remains healthy I think we have a four year starter in the making the next few seasons.

