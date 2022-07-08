The Cardinal Countdown: 57 Days Until Kickoff

57 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

With all this talk about Malik looking to hold the pocket and showcase his arm this season, lets not forget that he is so dynamic and a Top QB in the ACC because of what he can do with his legs. Between Malik and this stacked up running back room one would assume the Cards will be putting up some solid numbers on the ground, especially against teams with some deficiencies up front. Speaking of, back in ’57 the Cards played Morehead State at home and dropped 475 rushing yards on the inner-state foe. That number is still the record holder and one would think unless we go full triple-option one week, it’s safe for quite some time.