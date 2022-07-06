Jack Payton Makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Roster

Jack Payton has been selected as a member of the 26 man roster for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. They will begin play on July 9th in the Netherlands against Japan at 8 AM.

The players invited participated in five intra-squad scrimmages in Charlotte with the coaches selecting the players to make the final roster. Mike Bianco (Ole Miss) is the head coach this summer with Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (ECU), and Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State) as the assistant coaches.

Dan McDonnell spent the week in Charlotte with the team in an advisory role, but will not be on staff this summer after spending 2019 as the head coach.

Payton joins Zack Burdi, Reid Detmers, Lucas Dunn, Kyle Funkhouser, Devin Hairston, Brendan McKay, Corey Ray, Ryan Wright, and Tony Zach as former Cards to make the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster.

Christian Knapczyk was also invited but did not make the team after batting .333 (third best at the five game event). Payton finished with a .200 average, logging games with both the Stars and Stripes teams.