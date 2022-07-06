The Cardinal Countdown: 59 Days Until Kickoff

59 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

During the 1990’s the Cards won 59 football games, finishing that ten year stretch with a 59-54-1 record, which at the time was the most wins ever over a set ten year period in program history. As schedules expanded and the program gained prominence nationally in the 2000’s the Cards increased that win total up to 83 between 2000-2009. The 2010-2019 decade came close to surpassing that win total (81) and if not for a disappointing 2018 would have likely set the new mark to beat. The 2010’s started off a bit rough with 4 and 6 wins respectively so it will take 9.25 wins/year over the next eight seasons to beat the mark of 83 total wins over the course of a single decade. I like the sound of that. Lets go ahead and do it.