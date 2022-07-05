2021-22 LCPT Quarterfinals: Wake Forest Clock Operator vs. Armando Bacot

It’s an All-ACC showdown in our second quarterfinal.

Wake Forest Clock Operator

Rap Sheet:

—With 4 seconds remaining in the first half of Louisville’s October game in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest ran a running play out of the shotgun. That play was stopped at the goalline, seemingly ending the first half. The Wake Forest clock operator, however, stopped the game clock at 1 second, giving the Demon Deacons a chance to kick a field goal. They would eventually win the game by three points.

—Scott Satterfield was perplexed after the loss, saying:

“They never blew it dead, so it’s kind of hard to tell, and I don’t know when they started the clock. So there was 4 seconds, they’re in shotgun, they hand the ball off, and I don’t know how that was only 3 seconds. But obviously, I’m not working the clock here in Winston-Salem.”

—Video appears to show Louisville got hosed.

vs.

Armando Bacot

RAP SHEET:

—Appeared to foul out approximately 17 times during North Carolina’s overtime win at Louisville on Feb. 1. Instead he finished as the game’s difference-maker, totaling 19 points and 22 rebounds.

—Flopped on this decisive play that drew a flagrant foul call on Jae’Lyn Withers and then admitted to Withers in the handshake line that he flopped.

—Attempted to trip Jarrod West at one point and also gave a forearm to the face of Sydney Curry. Neither play resulted in a foul call on Bacot, and the latter resulted in a foul and a subsequent technical foul on Louisville.

—Impartial spectators from across the country were left blown away by the officiating.

Who will join the NCAA/IARP in the Final Four? You have 24 hours to decide.