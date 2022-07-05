The Cardinal Countdown: 60 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Sam spent his senior year of High School at Roncalli High up in Indianapolis, playing mostly center and tackle for the local prep school. Secrest was a bit of a shock in this most recent class as the CMU commit flipped to the Cards late in the early signing day process and decided to come play as a “blue shirt” in 2022, meaning he has the opportunity to earn a scholly in seasons to come as the numbers become a bit more clear. Take a peek at what Sam was doing last year, in what only appears to be his second year of competitive football at Roncalli

2022 Season Outlook: There is no denying Sam is a guy that Coach Bicknell really liked and went and cherry-picked late in the process last year. Sam obviously had a good connection with the staff and the program to back out of his commitment and join Louisville instead, and there is no doubt he has played a part in helping bring some more eyes to the program in that region as he has an existing relationship with commit Luke Burgess and a couple other targets up that way. I don’t envision Sam seeing much time this year with the existing roster so a redshirt may be in play. Does a blue shirt that redshirts become a purple shirt??? The world may never know. Best of luck to Sam this offseason as he looks to get used to the world of D-I football. His size is impressive and I think he can be molded into something solid with support from this staff.

Sweet Tweet:

✅Secrest

❌Seacrest — Sam Secrest (@samsecrest72) August 3, 2021

It’s amazing how quickly you can learn to spell someone’s name who is 6-6 and three bills. Go ahead and toss a “Mr.” in front of that Secrest while you’re at it.