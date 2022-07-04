The Cardinal Countdown: 61 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Sometime in mid-December of 2020 Bryan slid into the Louisville program like a Dark Knight from Virginia Tech and transitioned from a lil’ secret to a guy who was a key piece of the offensive line depth last season. Hudson was certainly feeling like “I got a shot” to make an impact during the summer as the staff was excited about what he brought to the team. Playing in nine games and actually starting five of them Hudson may not have been the talk of the town but for those who love offensive line play (hand raised high), he was a first class transfer to snag out of the portal and positioned himself to be a starter in 2022.

2022 Season Outlook: A big part of Hudson getting reps last year so frequently was not because he had the size to knock down three or four Krispy Kreme burgers at the state fair, but because he was versatile in the positions he could play. You want him front and center over the ball, he can do it. You want him as a side piece over at guard, he can do it. You want him to throw a shot put or disc way out into the ether, he can do it. So while his athleticism is on display as a two-sport athlete he doesn’t have a movie star persona or drive flossed out SUVs, in fact, he was praised for his ability to lead that position group last season and connect so well with the rest of the team (I think we’re already best friends as well).

Consensus is that Hudson will likely be the starter at the center this year, sliding in after Bentley’s departure. While we don’t know for sure whats poppin’ off in the o-line room during the summer and into the fall, there is no doubt Hudson has been a big part of getting this group together and will look to bring along some younger guys like Austin Collins, Gonzalaez, Kandra, etc as an upperclassmen. We’ve had some decent depth along the line in seasons past but 2022 may be the deepest yet. Keep Malik clean, create some holes up front, lead this team to a shot an ACC title, and you don't need to wonder about getting national attention. You’ll have more eyes on you than Churchill Downs in May.

Sweet Tweet:

I know this was from last season but I am a bit shocked they didn’t have some Jack Harlow underneath this hype video, as the man has been in nearly every clip the last year or so. Oh well, guess you’ll have to settle for him being the featured artist in this years HIDDEN SONG TITLE CHALLENGE. That right, this year I’ve dropped in 13 Jack Harlow song titles into the post above (*whispers*...wow, thirteen, how does he do it). The first commenter to drop all thirteen accurately below will win a surprise from yours truly for your efforts. Happy 4th of July, everyone. The contest officially starts…………now!