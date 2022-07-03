 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cardinal Countdown: 62 Days Until Kickoff

62 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

Chris Redman once held the record for most passing attempts in a single game with 62 against Cincinnati back in 1997. Ten years later Brian Brohm took home the crown with 65 attempts against Syracuse in a 35-38 Cardinal defeat.

While we keep hearing about Malik wanting to pass more, I would be stunned if he came anywhere close to these numbers in 2022 as that is just not his game. His highest passing attempt total in his career was last year when he slung it 39 times against FSU. #IGotLegsToo

