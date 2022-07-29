ACC players vote Malik Cunningham as league’s most underrated talent

During last week’s ACC Kickoff festivities in Charlotte, USA Today polled the ACC players in attendance about the league’s most overrated and underrated players, as well as questions about the conference’s top traditions.

When it came to the topic of the most underrated player in the ACC, Louisville QB Malik Cunningham received more nods than anyone else.

Most underrated ACC player: Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham Despite consecutive losing seasons, the Cardinals’ starting signal caller hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the conference, which is loaded with talent at the position. For some, Cunningham stands out and deserves more attention. “He’s not always regarded as a great passer, but he has a really, really strong arm and I think he has great control of that offense,” a defensive ACC player said. “He’s always a challenge to face, a matchup nightmare.” Others mentioned: Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy, Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison, Miami running back Jaylan Knighton and Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson.

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagaleilei was the winner in the category of most overrated player. NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium was voted as the players’ favorite in the league, while Clemson fans received the title of most rowdy.

