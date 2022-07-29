Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Duce Robinson, nation’s No. 1 tight end and the No. 20 overall player in the class of 2023, is in town for the 502 BBQ this weekend.

Robinson had been considered a heavy USC lean, but he just picked up a FutureCast prediction to Louisville from Dave Lackford of Rivals. Helping Louisville’s cause in Robinson’s recruitment? He wants to play both football and baseball at the next level.

—Malik Cunningham has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list.

—The hype continues to grow for Louisville transfer WR Tyler Hudson.

“Tyler Hudson. Tyler Hudson. Tyler Hudson,” Chandler said with a smile. “I can’t say it enough, Tyler Hudson. “He’s going to be a serious problem for this league.” The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hudson has drawn those kinds of rave reviews since he arrived on campus in late January. A first-team FCS All-American last season at Central Arkansas, Hudson committed to the Cardinals on January 17 and arrived soon after for spring ball. “He came in spring ball and had only been here a month and a half and had learned all of the wide receiver positions, which is not easy to do,” Satterfield said. “We can run different routes and things and you have to be able to run them all, and he knows them all. He’s Malik’s best friend out there because he knows them all and knows how to get open.” Satterfield called Hudson, who had over 3,000 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns in three years at Central Arkansas, “one of the best” wide receivers in the league, while Cunningham compared him to former U of L wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick. The ex-U of L star had over 2,500 yards and 21 TDs with the Cardinals. “I was talking to Dez the other day and I was like I don’t know bro, he is like a Dez 2.0,” Cunningham said of Hudson. “They are both special in their own way and they both get (yards after catch). We have seen Dez go deep. THuddy went for a slant and take it 80 in the spring game. It’s crazy. “They have the same soft hands and remind me a lot of each other.”

—Louisville football sits at No. 14 in On3’s latest team recruiting rankings for the 2023 class.

—Deion Branch sat down with WDRB’s John Lewis to talk about his new role with the Louisville football program.

—Racing Louisville hosts Portland Thorns FC tonight at 8. Here’s a match preview.

—Looks like there might be some cool (or hot ... dammit, I’m sorry) new features at Cardinal Stadium this fall.

Every time I fly into Louisville on my way home from a business trip, I look for our stadium. It’s how I know I’m truly home. Last night, home was pic.twitter.com/My8dcHQqGJ — Charlie Johnson (@CharlieJr78) July 28, 2022

—Matayo Uiagalelei’s visit to Louisville this weekend is one of the most interesting in the country.

—ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranks the 50 best defenses in college football history. The 2018 Louisville Cardinals did not make the cut.

—Would you like to spend your fall Saturdays working at Cardinal Stadium?

Sodexo Live! – the official food and beverage provider for UofL venues – is looking for volunteers to work the concession stands and portable food and beverage carts during games. This program is set up for youth groups, PTOs, charities, and other non-profit organizations. Any 501(c)(3) or tax-exempt non-profit organization or charity can partner and fundraise for the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 per event for their organizations, with benefits of complimentary meals and bonus opportunities. Non-profits work within the concession or merchandise stands on gameday, with varying concepts, including food, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and merchandise. Groups can earn commission based on food and beverage sales. A minimum dollar amount per person is guaranteed regardless of sales each event. Interested groups should contact Aaron Martin of Sodexo Live! directly via email (aaron.martin@centerplate.com) or phone (502-438-3523). Fundraising entities should visit GoCards.com/Fundraising or contact Aaron Martin of Sodexo Live! directly via email (aaron.martin@centerplate.com) or phone (502-438-3523)

—The Field of 68 is ranking the 25 best college basketball players of the last 10 years and they have Russ Smith at No. 6.

—Louisville has hit the 100 homicide mark for a third year in a row.

—The latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast previews fall camp.

—The Cardinal front five should be as strong as it’s been in some time this season.

Top Offensive Lines of 2021



Lines that ranked in the Top 25 in BOTH Run Push & Sack Rate



• App State

• Baylor

• BYU

• Florida

• Georgia

• Michigan

• Ohio State

• Oregon State

• Utah



Top 40 in both (in addition to above):

• Louisville, Oregon, Texas A&M, Wisconsin — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) July 29, 2022

—We are 101 days away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball campaign, so Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney hits on 101 items that will define the season.

—Cardinal Authority’s countdown of the 50 most important players for the upcoming U of L football season continues with players 36-40.

—On3’s Mike Huguenin ranks the 10 most impactful transfers in the ACC and includes two Cardinals.

9. Louisville WR Tyler Hudson The particulars: Transfer from Central Arkansas The skinny: With Louisville losing WRs Tyler Harrell (to Alabama) and Jordan Watkins (to Ole Miss), it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tyler Hudson emerges from the transfer portal to become the go-to guy for QB Malik Cunningham. Louisville lacked a difference-maker at wide receiver in 2021 (TE Marshon Ford was the leading receiver), and Hudson was an established standout at the FCS level. He was a three-year starter in a prolific passing attack at Central Arkansas, with 167 receptions for 3,062 yards and 27 TDs in his career. That’s 18.3 yards per catch. If Hudson provides Louisville with a legit (and consistent) deep threat, Cunningham becomes even more dangerous. ... 6. Louisville DT Jermayne Lole The particulars: Transfer from Arizona State The skinny: Jermayne Lole missed last season with a triceps injury. But he played at a high level in 2019 and ’20, with a combined 96 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in 17 games (the Sun Devils played only four games in the truncated 2020 season). In 2019, Lole was one of the most productive interior defensive linemen in the nation, with 72 tackles, 10 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. His addition will be a huge boost to Louisville’s rebuilt defensive front. The Cardinals have a lot of room to improve on defense, and Lole is the best of six key defenders signed from the transfer portal who should help in that regard.

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis tops the list.

—Pro Football Focus ranks the 25 best NFL draft prospects in the ACC and has Jermayne Lole at No. 11 and Caleb Chandler at No. 15.

—Offensive lineman Emmanual Sowders, women’s volleyball player Phekran Kong and men’s basketball player Mike James recently attended the 2022 Black Student-Athlete Summit in Houston.

—Thursday was a very serious and important night in Major League baseball.

—The family of a Louisville woman who died from Covid in 2020 is now suing the Chinese government.

—The Louisville Bats’ 4-game win streak came to an end Thursday night.

—And finally, for anyone looking to assist the ongoing flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky, you can donate here.