Preston Brown named new sideline reporter for U of L football radio broadcasts

From U of L:

Former University of Louisville linebacker Preston Brown was named the sideline reporter for the Louisville Cardinals Radio Network.

Paul Rogers will continue his role as the play-by-play announcer, while Jody Demling moves into the booth as the analyst.

A standout for the Cardinals from 2010-13, Brown finished his career with 301 tackles, seven sacks and 26 tackles for loss during his four seasons as a linebacker with the Cards.

As a junior in 2012, Brown, a second team All-BIG EAST selection, led the team with 109 tackles, leading the Cardinals to an 11-2 record and an upset win in the Sugar Bowl over third-ranked Florida.

The Cincinnati native set a career-high with 17 total tackles in a win over USF and added 13 stops in a win over Cincinnati. For his efforts against the Bulls and Bearcats, Brown would win his second Big East Player of the Week honor.

Brown returned for his senior season, recording 98 total tackles as the Cardinals finished 12-1 with a win in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The 6-foot-1 backer forced three total fumbles and returned one 48 yards against Memphis for a touchdown.

Following his UofL career, Brown was a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals and went on to play six seasons in the NFL.

All games can be heard on WLCL 93.9 FM The Ville – ESPN and WGTK 970 AM. Below is a list of the affiliates that will also air UofL Football games.

AFFILIATES:

Elizabethtown WIEL 106.1 FM

1400 AM Frankfort; WFRT 103.7 FM

Lexington/ Lawrenceburg WKYL 102.1 FM

Cincinnati WDBZ 1230 AM

Bowling Green WKCT 104.1 FM / 930 AM

Owensboro WLME 102.7 FM

Paducah WPAD 99.5 FM / 1560 AM

Manchester WKLB 104.5 FM / 1290 AM

Mayfield WYMC 93.9 FM / 1430 AM