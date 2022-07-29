The Cardinal Countdown: 36 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Churchill came to the Cards via Washington County High back in ’20 and has the athletic ability to play all over the field for the Cards. Playing both sides of the ball in Highschool (and some baseball) Churchill can break you off on a post route or lock you down in the flats, it was a ‘choose your own adventure’ kind of nightmare for opposing teams. While listed officially as a wideout I think Jatavian has seen some time on the practice field at DB as well. The versatility helps when you’re looking to simulate opposing players and teams.

2022 Season Outlook: My expectation is that we don’t see much of Churchill on gameday this year unless he’s hovering around behind Satterfield on camera. The versatile two-way player sounds like a coaches dream on the practice field but is still working on getting to the level they need him to be to see major PT. I would not be shocked to see Churchill start to make appearances on special teams at some point to get his feet wet in the ACC.

Sweet Tweet:

My man is more slippery than trying to pick up a wet noodle on a hardwood floor with grease covered fingers and roller-skates on your feet. (insert Chris Berman noises)