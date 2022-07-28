The Cardinal Countdown: 37 Days Until Kickoff

***Not to distract from Austin’s day but I got someone who deserves a quick shoutout on this beauty Thursday, my wife of now 16 years Mrs. CardinalStrong. Happy Anniversary to her (although she’ll never read this) and thanks for putting up with all my nonsense for a ridiculously long time. Enough with the sap, now back to the most important person of my day…Austin Holland.***

2021 Season Recap: Holland was with the Cards last year after spending a season at the JuCo level with Georgia Military College. The Cards snagged the 5-11 wideout out of the state of Georgia and will look to add some depth to the wideout room, especially in the slot position. Holland didn’t play last year for the Cards, spending his time on the practice team.

2022 Season Outlook: Holland has another up hill battle to see live game reps in ’22 but the undersized wideout has certainly fought his way to get here. I don’t know if we see Holland this year but it’s not out of the question for him to work his way on the field down the road. Best of luck to him.

Sweet Tweet:

Gotta take advantage of every opportunity .. — Austin M. Holland ✞ (@AustinMHolland1) September 14, 2021

You’re sitting at the cookout at your neighbor’s house, most plates are already empty, and only one brat remains on the dish. Do you do the polite thing and see who else may want it, or do you “take advantage of every opportunity” and smash that third brat in the face of those who hesitated? Pretty sure that’s what he is referring to here…..by the way, if my wife does read the note above, I may need to “take advantage of the opportunity” to crash on someone’s couch for a few nights. Full disclosure, I snore….and I stay up past midnight writing about college football players.