Caleb Chandler, Kei’Trel Clark named Preseason All-ACC

The preseason All-ACC team, as voted on by 164 members of the league’s media is out, and a single Cardinal graces both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Offensive guard Caleb Chandler and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark were the lone two U of L players to receive preseason All-ACC accolades, although QB Malik Cunningham did receive 12 votes to be the league’s Preseason Player of the Year.

Here’s the full rundown:

2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team (Total votes in parenthesis)

OFFENSE

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)

TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)

AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)

OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)

OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)

OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)

C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)

DEFENSE

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)

LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)

CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)

S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)

SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)

ACC PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1) Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)

2) Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)

3) Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)

4-t) Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)

4-t) Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)

6-t) Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)

6-t) Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)

8) Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)

9) Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)

10) Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)

11) Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)