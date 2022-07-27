2021-22 LCPT Semifinals: The Letter vs. Armando Bacot

Only one can move on to face the NCAA/IARP in the ultimate uncool throwdown.

THE LETTER

How It Got Here:

—Defeated Hot Hot (84%-16%) in the quarterfinals

RAP SHEET:

—Letter sent by supporters of Tom Jurich which was unnecessarily distributed to members of the media following U of L naming Josh Heird as its permanent athletic director.

—Letter contained a number of grammatical errors including in the very first word of the letter, its spelling of interim president Lori Gonzalez’s last name, and its use of the non-word “shouldoria.”

—Letter was widely criticized by Louisville fans, even long-time supporters of Jurich, as unnecessarily divisive and harmful.

vs.

ARMANDO BACOT

How It Got Here:

—Defeated Wake Forest Clock Operator (62%-38%) in the quarterfinals.

RAP SHEET:

—Appeared to foul out approximately 17 times during North Carolina’s overtime win at Louisville on Feb. 1. Instead he finished as the game’s difference-maker, totaling 19 points and 22 rebounds.

—Flopped on this decisive play that drew a flagrant foul call on Jae’Lyn Withers and then admitted to Withers in the handshake line that he flopped.

—Attempted to trip Jarrod West at one point and also gave a forearm to the face of Sydney Curry. Neither play resulted in a foul call on Bacot, and the latter resulted in a foul and a subsequent technical foul on Louisville.

—Impartial spectators from across the country were left blown away by the officiating.

Who moves onto the finals? You’ve got 24 hours to decide.