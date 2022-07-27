The Cardinal Countdown: 38 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Breno got some run last year against Cuse but spent the majority of ’21 and ’20, and apparently ’19 participating in a three year long ‘No Shave’ challenge…and he is absolutely killing it. Bottom left is his official visit to UofL, main photo is from back in June. My man will shave when we win an ACC Championship.

2022 Season Outlook: On a more serious note, Brenowitz is stepping into a very big void that has been filled brilliantly the last five years by Mitch Hall, and that’s the role of starting long snapper. Drew has obviously been putting in the work since arriving at Louisville, backing up Mitch and learning from others, but Hall was a true pro in what he did, stepping on campus as a scholarship long snapper (rare), starting from day one, and never missing a beat during his career. This is obviously one of the more thankless positions on the team, but if Drew can fire that thing back to Vassett on time and on the numbers than ‘Witz’ is going to be just fine. In a perfect world the change at the position goes unnoticed.

Sweet Tweet:

Learned a lot from you Mitch, gonna miss you brotha! https://t.co/OBdSGls3c1 — Drew Brenowitz (@drew_breno38) December 29, 2021

I understand why Hall may not get the accolades or send off a player like CJ Avery or Tabarius Peterson receives, but he was a key piece of a special run for that third phase of the game for many of those five years. Glad to see Drew picked up a few pointers from Mitch during his time on campus. This of course is just an easy excuse for me to revel in one of America’s greatest pastimes....long snapper trick shot videos.

When the guy takes one right off the thigh around the one minute mark...a tear came to my eye.