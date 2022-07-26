Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Kei’Trel Clark has been named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back.

—Marshon Ford is on the Mackey Award watch list (nation’s top tight end).

— The University of Louisville Cardinal Athletic Fund has launched The Cardinal Trust, an annual fundraising campaign to increase support in student-athletes academic experience now and into the future.

—Louisville ranks among the nation’s elite (insider) when it comes to recruiting at the wide receiver and running back positions right now.

Louisville Cardinals While the No. 1 back in the class is uncommitted, Rueben Owens II, the No. 2 running back, has committed to Louisville. Owens is a 5-11, 180-pound prospect from El Campo, Texas, and had considered Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan State, among others. Owens had 2,989 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns this past season, while also catching 15 passes for 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns. By the time Owens gets to campus, Louisville will have lost quarterback Malik Cunningham, who led the team in rushing, but will likely still have running back Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley. Adding the talented Owens sets the staff up for the future at the position. ... Louisville Cardinals Head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff have one of their best recruiting classes with seven ESPN 300 commitments in 2023, led by No. 2 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who is ranked No. 17 overall. The coaches also have a commitment from ESPN 300 receiver Jahlil McClain, ranked No. 261 overall.

—Louisville TE Christian Pedersen has entered the transfer portal. Pedersen did not see action during his true freshman season with the Cardinals last year, but was expected to compete for snaps this season.

—Cardinal Authority is counting down the 50 most important players for the upcoming Louisville football season. Here’s 50-46.

—Safe to say Malik Cunningham has caught wind of Mikel Jones’ comments from last week.

—Louisville did not make the final list of 10 schools for Xavier Booker (2023), the five-star big man out of Indianapolis.

—Three-game mini-plans for the upcoming Louisville football season are now available.

—Louisville football’s fall camp will start next Wednesday, Aug. 3.

—There are still spots available in upcoming Louisville baseball camps in August and October.

— Louisville men’s golfers Jiri Zuska and Nick Tenuta have been named 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

—Louisville swimmer Gabi Albiero and former Cardinal national champion Mallory Comerford will be among the 30 swimmers from the United States to compete in the Duel in the Pool in Australia next month.

—Cards draw eyeballs.

I sent it to you via email, for others, here is the full list, ranked by average z-score of the channel data, making a quick & easy reference for comparison purposes.



Kudos to D1 360 for putting it together!

He is a rock star, with awesome data-focused insights. pic.twitter.com/ljurvg1iPo — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) July 20, 2022

—Kansas head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend were taken off the road for the critical July recruiting period in a self-imposed move by KU over the weekend.

—The 2022 U of L cross country schedule is out.

—The Penn State student newspaper says that even though Neeli Bendapudi looks bad in the new U of L whistleblower lawsuit, the school must give her the benefit of the doubt.

Always worked out well with them for people in positions of power before, so why change now, I guess.

Bryson Tiller, one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, will head to Overtime Elite on a scholarship that protects his college eligibility, multiple sources tell @247Sports. https://t.co/oWAprMgJBQ pic.twitter.com/kBcJntL6d3 — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 25, 2022

— Jeff Walz and his staff have been all over the country during the first four days of the NCAA evaluation period.

—Jason Benetti is leaving ESPN to team with Brock Huard as Fox Sports’ No. 2 college football broadcast team. Big loss for the the four letter network.

—Class of 2024 PG Rob Wright talks about his recent scholarship offer from U of L.

U of L assistant coaches Danny Manning and Josh Jamieson were at multiple games watching Wright. “It’s been a good relationship so far,” Wright said. “They reach out to me and we talk a lot, they said they love my game and what I bring to a team. “They said I am a point guard and that they could see me running the show for them in the ACC. They think I really fit the style coach Payne is going to run.” Wright said he has chatted with Payne but mainly keeps in contact with Manning and Smith. “It feels really big for me to get reached out by those guys (Manning and Smith),” Wright said. “Those are guys that played at a high, high level. They played at a level where I want to get to, so that feels really good for me to be able to talk with them.” Wright said he would make a visit to Louisville “sometime in the fall probably, but I am not sure yet.”

—CBS’ “Best in College Sports” rankings for the 2021-22 athletic season have Louisville at No. 33.

—Here’s the lineup for this year’s Phil Knight Legacy and Invitational tournaments on Thanksgiving week, which should be pretty awesome.

West Virginia offers Andre Devine, son of Noel Devine:https://t.co/jYU1tqvDmw pic.twitter.com/zdCsdvMZif — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 26, 2022

—As the July evaluation period wraps up, Jody Demling recaps Kenny Payne and his staff’s activities at the Peach Jam.

—Congrats to Christen Cunningham, who has been named the new director of player development at Rhode Island.

—U of L’s Gabriela Leon has been named the ACC nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

—As training camp begins across the NFL, there are 14 former Louisville players competing to make a 53-man roster.

—Kentucky fans remain certain that DJ Wagner is headed to Lexington.

—Kyle Boone of CBS examines which school is a better fit for Wagner and ultimately predicts that he will be a Wildcat.

—Michael Prosecky has signed his rookie contract with the Colorado Rockies.

—Former Card and and current Atlanta Brave Adam Duvall will have to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

—The transfer portal is about to get even wilder.

—Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw discusses what he likes about both Louisville and Kentucky.

—Louisville football coaches cooked breakfast for the team this weekend.

—If Louisville has field goal kicking struggles again this season, MoMo Sanogo is ready to step up.

45 yds@CoachSattUofL just let me know pic.twitter.com/Fh8GU2JeCT — S A N O G O (@_momosanogo) July 23, 2022

—Matt McGavic’s preseason ACC football power rankings have Louisville at No. 6.

—Four-Star forward Curtis Williams Jr. says Louisville is recruiting him the hardest, and that he’d like to make his college decision by September.

—Kenny Payne and Louisville have offered 7-footer Isaiah Miranda, a top 50 player in the class of 2023.

—High school football schedules are out for most of the area’s schools.

—Fun read of the day: What bullpen pitchers and catchers are actually thinking when they have to run in from the outfield during bench-clearing fights.

—Scott Satterfield knows how important the first three games of the upcoming season are, and says the Cards must start the year in midseason form.

—Why is Louisville Gardens still sitting empty?

—U of L RB recruit Javin Simpkins has recommitted to Georgia Tech.

—As you might expect, every member of the staff over at A Sea of Blue predicts that DJ Wagner will ultimately pick Kentucky.

—Eric Crawford writes about the irony of coach speak.

—Three of the 4 Final Four teams in 2022 were veteran teams powered by holdovers. This list from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ID’s the squads with the most impactful talent returning for 2022-23.

—Louisville’s Jack Harlow tied for the most MTV VMA nominations.

—RIP to a local legend.

RIP Charlie Wilson, a charming gentleman who served his country in WWII and then returned to Kentucky to start his business. Charlie loved visiting with people every day at his appliance store, never ever missing a chance to help others. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IrE8HkaE20 — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) July 20, 2022

—Louisville football’s 2023 recruiting class is No. 17 in ESPN’s updated rankings.

—Kaleb Glenn’s final summer ball session was a strong one.

—U of L has offered class of 2024 QB Luke Warnock out of Florida.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show rolls from 3-5:30 this afternoon. Former Card and recent World Champion Damion Lee will be on for the last hour of the show. You can stream it here.