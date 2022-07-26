The Cardinal Countdown: 39 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Brummett saw some action in the Bowl game against Air Force but otherwise remained limited to the practice field for his ’21 season. Coming in as a PWO back in ’19 out of Corbin Justin will continue to push for time in what appears to be two phases of the game now.

2022 Season Outlook: While this may come as a shock to many of you not much gets asked in the media availability for Satt and others about second string long snappers (I know, it’s a travesty), so my information may be incorrect, forgive me if so, but on the official roster it appears Brummett may be getting some reps as the backup long snapper in addition to his time on defense. I dug deep into the depths of ‘Bing’ and ‘GoDuckGo’ and eventually think I killed ‘Internet Explorer’ but found nothing to confirm this. If that is the case best of luck to Justin in sliding into a spot where there are some big shoes to fill from seasons past.

