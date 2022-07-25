2021-22 LCPT Semifinals: Chris Mack vs. NCAA/IARP

Let’s pick our first finalist.

CHRIS MACK

How They Got Here:

—Defeated Nick Saban (72%-28%) in the quarterfinals

RAP SHEET:

—Got himself suspended for the first month of the 2021-22 season due to his handling of the Dino Gaudio “situation.”

—Withheld a portion of the “Gaudio Audio” from the FBI for a day because it made him look bad.

—His first home game back on the sidelines in 2021-22 was the Night DePaul Day Died.

—Had a 6-8 record as Louisville’s head coach before negotiating a “mutual parting of ways” with the university on Jan. 26.

vs.

NCAA/IARP

How They Got Here:

—Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals.

RAP SHEET:

—Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17.

—As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been the most extreme punishment of all.

—General NCAA dysfunction across the board once again throughout the year.

—Does the IARP even exist? What the hell have they been doing for the last two years?

Polls close in 24 hours.