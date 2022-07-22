Louisville reveals game promotions for 2022 football season

If the Cards can take care of business in the first two weeks, a red out for a Friday night game against Florida State where Michael Bush is having his jersey honored should be the best environment we’ve seen inside Cardinal Stadium in a long time.

Also a bit strange to see us straying from the longtime “wear red on Senior Day” theme, but it makes sense when you consider NC State is the Senior Day opponent. I’m good with doing the Black Out against Wake. After last year, I think that’s a game everyone associated with the program really wants to get.

Here’s the full rundown of promotions for this fall:

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State

Red Out

All fans in attendance for the 2022 home opener versus the Seminoles are encouraged to wear Red for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Educator Appreciation Day

The home opener will also feature the Cards’ annual celebration and recognition of local educators, with exclusive ticket discounts available for UofL faculty and staff and those working in local school districts.

More details, including the exclusive online ordering link, will be released in conjunction with single game ticket sales. Purchases will be restricted to those with specific school email address domains (“@COUNTY.kyschools.us” or ”@louisville.edu”). For questions, or to ensure your school or school district’s email domain is included on the list of eligible purchasers, email marketing@gocards.com.

Michael Bush Honored Jersey Ceremony

Michael Bush’s No. 19 will the 26th jersey in program history to be honored. The Louisville native rushed for more than 2,500 yards, highlighted by a stellar junior season during which he led the country in touchdowns with 24 and earned first-team All-BIG EAST accolades. Bush went on to play seven years in the NFL following his selection in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Sept. 24 vs. USF

Kids Day

Kids Day returns to Cardinal Stadium as the youngest members of Card Nation take over the game and participate in a range of in-game activities and experiences.

Cardinal Family Weekend

Hosted by the Louisville Parents and Family Association, the annual Cardinal Family Weekend welcomes families of UofL students to campus for a weekend full of fall activities. For more information about Family Weekend, visit https://louisville.edu/parents/events/familyweekend

Mental Health Awareness Day

In conjunction with the Cards All-In campaign and The Pete Foundation, Louisville football looks to bring awareness to mental health and wellness by promoting education and providing tools for healthy emotional development.

Oct. 22 vs. Pittsburgh

Homecoming

The Cardinals host the Panthers for the annual Homecoming game, as the traditional homecoming coronation and Alumnus of the Year recognition takes place at halftime. For more information on homecoming activities, visit uoflalumni.org.

Football Alumni Weekend

Former Louisville Football players are welcomed back to campus for a pre-game tailgate party and will be given tickets to cheer on the Cardinals versus the Panthers.

Hall of Fame Weekend

Louisville is proud to honor the newest inductees into the Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 class, which will be announced at a later date, will be acknowledged during the game following their induction earlier in the week.

Oct. 29 vs. Wake Forest

Black Out

The fan-favorite “Black Out” returns to Cardinal Stadium in 2022 for the Cards’ matchup against the Demon Deacons. Fans attending the game can expect to see a number of surprises in celebration of upcoming Halloween festivities.

Spirit Day

The Wake Forest matchup will also feature Spirit Day. The Louisville cheer squads and Ladybirds will host a youth clinic prior to kickoff and a special performance on the field at halftime.

Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day

As a thank you to the most loyal ticket members, Louisville Football celebrates its season ticket members with exclusive prizes, experiences, and recognitions.

Nov. 5 vs. James Madison

Salute to Service

The Cardinals will host Salute to Service game, honoring both veterans and active military personnel with various ticket offers and exclusive recognitions throughout the day.

Band Day

The UofL Cardinal Marching Band “Band Day” provides an opportunity for high school band students to see a collegiate marching band and football team at their best. Students will have the opportunity to perform at halftime.

Scout Day

Scout Day makes its return to Cardinal Stadium as all Boy and Girl Scouts are invited to join the Cards for Scout-exclusive experiences and ticket discounts.

UofL Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day

Louisville Football gives back to the campus community with a celebration for all UofL faculty and staff through special ticket discounts and in-game recognitions.

Nov. 19 vs. NC State

Senior Day

The home slate concludes with the annual Senior Day celebration. Come early to pick up a commemorative senior poster and settle in before kickoff as the Cardinals honor the 2022 senior class.

Hometown Heroes Day

Join Louisville Football in celebrating local heroes, including healthcare workers and first responders.